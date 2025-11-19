Many students wonder if they can become a topper by studying just 1 hour daily. The answer is, yes! You absolutely can, but your study must be smart, not long.
This is how toppers study-
In every subject, some topics appear every year. Just focus on them; study less, but study the most important topics.
Avoid making long notes. Write only 5-7 lines for each chapter. Highlight formulas, definitions, and important points.
The one who remembers is the topper, so revision is a must. A daily 10-minute revision can strengthen your memory by up to 80%.
About 70% of the paper follows a similar pattern every year. Therefore, reviewing previous years' questions makes preparation half as difficult. Definitely try this trick.
More important than studying for 1 hour is having 100% focus during that hour. If you pick up your phone in between, that 1 hour will feel like only 20 minutes.
On Sunday, take out just 30-40 minutes to revise the entire week's work. This keeps your mind relaxed during exams.
The answer is yes! If you consistently study for 1 hour daily, focusing on the right topics, using the right method, you can become a class topper without extensive studying.
