How to Become a Topper by Studying Just 1 Hour Daily?

career Nov 19 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
Can You Become a Topper by Studying Just 1 Hour?

Many students wonder if they can become a topper by studying just 1 hour daily. The answer is, yes! You absolutely can, but your study must be smart, not long.

Image credits: Getty
1 Hour = 60 Minutes... Divide It into 3 Parts

This is how toppers study-

  • 20 minutes - Understand a new topic
  • 20 minutes - Solve questions on that topic
  • 20 min - Revise + review notes
  • These 60 min put you ahead of other students.
Image credits: Getty
Study High-Weightage Chapters First

In every subject, some topics appear every year. Just focus on them; study less, but study the most important topics.

Image credits: Getty
Create Small Micro-Notes

Avoid making long notes. Write only 5-7 lines for each chapter. Highlight formulas, definitions, and important points.

Image credits: Getty
The Most Important Habit of Toppers: Daily Revision

The one who remembers is the topper, so revision is a must. A daily 10-minute revision can strengthen your memory by up to 80%.

Image credits: Getty
PYQs and Solved Papers - The Topper's Shortcut

About 70% of the paper follows a similar pattern every year. Therefore, reviewing previous years' questions makes preparation half as difficult. Definitely try this trick.

Image credits: Getty
Keep Your Mobile Away While Studying

More important than studying for 1 hour is having 100% focus during that hour. If you pick up your phone in between, that 1 hour will feel like only 20 minutes.

Image credits: Getty
Make Sunday a Revision Day

On Sunday, take out just 30-40 minutes to revise the entire week's work. This keeps your mind relaxed during exams.

Image credits: Getty
Does This Method Really Work?

The answer is yes! If you consistently study for 1 hour daily, focusing on the right topics, using the right method, you can become a class topper without extensive studying.

Image credits: Getty

