Full List of Public Holidays in 2026: The official 2026 holiday calendar outlines 50 days off, consisting of 31 public and 19 optional holidays. Government employees are limited to two optional holidays.

With just two months left before the new year begins, the General Administration Department has released the official holiday calendar for 2026, offering a clearer picture of how many days off schools, offices and government departments can expect next year. According to the notification, 2026 will have a total of 31 public holidays and 19 optional holidays, adding up to 50 days. However, government employees will be able to avail only two optional holidays from the 19 listed.

Why Holidays Are Fewer Next Year

Compared to 2025, employees will get nine fewer holidays in 2026. The primary reason is that several key festivals fall on Saturdays and Sundays, reducing the number of weekday breaks.

The calendar also notes:

Employees will get just three holidays across a 12-week period next year.

District collectors have been given the authority to declare two additional district-level holidays each year.

Bank employees will continue to follow a separate holiday calendar issued by the Finance Department.

Major Festivals and Public Holidays in 2026

The key festivals and public holidays listed in the 2026 calendar include:

January 14: Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu / Pongal

January 23: Basant Panchami

January 26: Republic Day

February 1: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 12: Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti

February 15: Mahashivratri

February 19: Shivaji Jayanti

March 2: Holika Dahan

March 3: Dhulandi (Public Holiday)

September 21: Ramdev Jayanti & Teja Dashami

October 19: Durgashtami

November 8: Diwali

November 9: Govardhan Puja

These holidays reflect India’s cultural and religious diversity, with celebrations varying widely across states and regions.

National Holidays Remain Unchanged

As per the Government of India, the three national holidays remain the same: