JEE Main 2026: 5 Expert Revision Tricks to Boost Your Rank

career Nov 19 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Between January 21 and 30

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be held between January 21 and 30. Now, students wonder how to do the final revision to improve their rank. Find out here.

Image credits: Getty
Revise with Short Notes and Flashcards

By this time, basic preparation is almost complete, so focus on revision. Revise with short notes and flashcards; this helps in revising the entire theory in just a few minutes.

Image credits: Getty
Solve More Questions Than Reading Theory

Solving questions is more beneficial than repeatedly reading theory. The more questions you solve, the faster your brain will learn to save time. 

Image credits: Getty
Mock Tests are Most Important

Mock tests are the most crucial part of this phase. Initially, take one test per week. As the exam approaches, increase this to three or four. After tests, analyze your mistakes.

Image credits: Getty
Always Analyze After Taking a Mock Test

Just taking the test isn't enough; the real benefit comes from analyzing it thoroughly. Pay attention to which questions took more time and which concepts need to be revisited.

Image credits: Getty
Prepare for Boards and JEE Simultaneously

Experts say that Boards and JEE can be prepared for simultaneously. Many chapters from the 12th grade are directly useful for JEE, so manage both together.

Image credits: Getty
Avoid Using Too Many Online Sources

The biggest mistake in the final months of preparation is using too many online sources. This can confuse the mind. Stick to one or two reliable books or coaching materials.

Image credits: Getty
Focused Study is More Important Than Long Hours

6 to 8 hours of focused study is sufficient, but taking short breaks is essential. Maintain a proper diet, get enough sleep, and don't overload yourself.

Image credits: Getty

