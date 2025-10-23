Indian Army Salary 2025: Learn about the salaries in the Indian Army, from Lieutenant to General. Besides rank-wise salary, discover the various allowances and facilities they receive.

Indian Army Salary and Benefits 2025: The Indian Army is an example of discipline, bravery, and dedication, along with service to the nation. The Indian Army responsibly handles the country's security on every front. But did you know that there are many financial benefits to working in the Indian Army? The Indian Army, with its spirit of risking life at every moment, receives excellent salaries, allowances, pensions, and many facilities according to their rank, making it an attractive career. Learn about the salary of the Indian Army and the facilities they receive.

Indian Army Rank-Wise Salary

The salary of the Indian Army is determined under the 7th Pay Commission. Various allowances are added to the basic pay. See below for the basic salary range according to different ranks-

Lieutenant: ₹56,100 - ₹1,77,500

Captain: ₹61,300 - ₹1,93,900

Major: ₹69,400 - ₹2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel: ₹1,21,200 - ₹2,12,400

Colonel: ₹1,30,600 - ₹2,15,900

Brigadier: ₹1,39,600 - ₹2,17,600

Major General: ₹1,44,200 - ₹2,18,200

Lieutenant General: ₹1,82,200 - ₹2,24,100

General: ₹2,50,000 (Fixed Pay)

What types of allowances and facilities do Army officers receive?

Besides the basic salary, officers in the Indian Army also receive various allowances to compensate for the challenges and risks during their service. These include-

Dearness Allowance (DA): Salary increase according to the inflation rate.

Military Service Pay (MSP): ₹15,500 (for officers up to Brigadier).

House Rent Allowance (HRA): According to the posting location.

Field Area Allowance: From ₹10,500 to ₹25,000.

Transport Allowance: From ₹3,600 to ₹7,200.

High Altitude Allowance: From ₹1,600 to ₹16,900.

Special Forces Allowance: Up to ₹25,000.

Uniform Allowance: ₹20,000 per year.

What are the additional facilities

Pension and Gratuity: Lifelong pension after retirement.

CSD Canteen Facility: Discount on everyday items.

Medical Benefits: Free medical facilities for self and family.

Education Benefits: Free or subsidized education for children.

Housing Facility: Option of government quarters or HRA.

Insurance Cover: Life insurance cover up to ₹75 lakh.

Promotion and Career Growth Opportunities in the Indian Army

Promotions in the Indian Army are based on performance, service period, and vacant positions. With every promotion, the salary, responsibilities, and respect all increase.

What is the salary from Sepoy to Subedar in the Indian Army?

Not just officers, but the salaries of soldiers (JCOs, ORs) are also quite attractive. These include-

Sepoy: ₹21,700 - ₹69,100

Naik: ₹25,500 - ₹81,100

Havaldar: ₹29,200 - ₹92,300

Naib Subedar: ₹35,400 - ₹1,12,400

Subedar: ₹44,900 - ₹1,42,400

Subedar Major: ₹47,600 - ₹1,51,100

How to become a part of the Indian Army?

A job in the Indian Army is not just a career, but also an opportunity to serve the nation. If you also dream of joining the Indian Army, institutions like the Indian Defence Service, Dehradun can strengthen your preparation. Excellent training, experienced faculty, and physical fitness courses for NDA, CDS, and other defense exams are available here.