- Home
- Career
- Govt Job Alert: ONGC Announces 2623 Apprentice Vacancies - No Exam, Direct Merit Recruitment
Govt Job Alert: ONGC Announces 2623 Apprentice Vacancies - No Exam, Direct Merit Recruitment
ONGC has announced 2623 apprentice vacancies for candidates from 10th grade to B.Tech. No exam required, selection is based on merit. Apply before November 6, 2025, for this direct recruitment opportunity.
Mega Job Opportunity in a Central Government Company
India's renowned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has officially announced 2623 apprentice vacancies. This is a golden opportunity for youth seeking jobs in the central government sector.
Position and Salary Details
The company is recruiting for the Apprentice position. The monthly stipend for this role is set between ₹8,200 and ₹12,300. A great bonus is that there is no application fee.
Educational Qualification and Age Limit Relaxation
Applicants need qualifications like 10th, 12th, ITI, Diploma, a degree, or B.E/B.Tech. Age limit is 18-24. Relaxations apply: 5 yrs for SC/ST, 3 for OBC, and up to 15 for PwBD.
Selection Process: No Exam, Only Marks
Applicants won't have to take any written exams. Candidates will be selected directly based on a merit list. After initial selection, certificate verification will occur. Applications opened on 16.10.2025.
Simple Way to Apply
Eligible candidates can apply online only via the official website https://ongcindia.com/. Before applying, please read and confirm all eligibility criteria in the official notification.