Sarkari Naukri: Over 10,000 Govt Jobs Open, Salaries up to ₹2 Lakh, Apply Now!
Over 10,000 Sarkari Naukri vacancies are open in top organisations like Indian Bank, NCL, CRPF, DRDO, and NIC. Jobs are available for 10th pass to engineers, with salaries up to ₹2 lakh. Apply now!
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026
Here's a fantastic chance to get a job in the banking sector. Indian Bank has announced 350 vacancies for Specialist Officer (SO) roles, covering fields like IT, Finance, and Law.
- Vacancies: 350 posts - Post: Specialist Officer (SO)
- Eligibility: Graduation/Post Graduation in a relevant field (IT, Finance, Law, etc.)
- Age Limit: Approx. 20-35 years (varies by post)
- Salary: ₹48,000-₹85,000 per month + allowances
- Last Date: 28 April 2026
- Apply at: https://www.indianbank.in
NIC Scientist Recruitment 2026: NIC Scientist Recruitment 2026
This is a brilliant opportunity for a government job in the IT sector. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) is hiring for Scientist-C and D positions.
- Vacancies: 153 posts - Posts: Scientist C & D
- Eligibility: B.Tech/M.Tech (IT/CS/EC)
- Age Limit: 35-45 years
- Salary: ₹67,700 - ₹2,08,700
- Last Date: 30 April 2026
- Apply at: https://www.nic.in
NCL Recruitment 2026 (Northern Coalfields Limited)
Coal India's subsidiary, NCL, has a big recruitment drive for 577 roles. It's a great chance for people who have passed 10th standard, or have a diploma or a nursing degree.
- Vacancies: 577 posts - Posts: HEMM Operator, Staff Nurse, Technician, Overseer
- Eligibility: 10th/12th/Diploma/B.Sc Nursing
- Age Limit: 18-30 years (relaxation as per rules)
- Salary: ₹43,000-₹47,000 per month (based on post)
- Last Date: 01 May 2026
- Apply at: https://www.nclcil.in
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026
There's a bumper vacancy for young people who have passed 10th standard. The CRPF has released a notification for over 9,000 Constable positions.
- Vacancies: 9,195 posts - Post: Constable (Technical & Tradesman)
- Eligibility: 10th Pass - Age Limit: 18-23 years
- Salary: ₹21,700-₹69,100 (Level-3)
- Applications Open: From 20 April 2026 - Last Date: Until 19 May 2026
- Apply at: https://crpf.gov.in
DRDO Engineer Recruitment 2026: DRDO Engineer Recruitment 2026
Here's a fantastic opportunity to build a career in defence research. DRDO is recruiting for Engineer/Scientist posts, giving you a chance to work on high-tech projects.
- Vacancies: 500+ (Scientist/Engineer)
- Eligibility: B.E/B.Tech/M.Tech (in an engineering field)
- Age Limit: 28-35 years
- Salary: ₹56,100-₹1,77,500 (Level-10/11)
- Last Date: Varies by notification (April-May 2026)
- Apply at: https://www.drdo.gov.in
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