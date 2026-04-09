Here's a fantastic chance to get a job in the banking sector. Indian Bank has announced 350 vacancies for Specialist Officer (SO) roles, covering fields like IT, Finance, and Law.

- Vacancies: 350 posts - Post: Specialist Officer (SO)

- Eligibility: Graduation/Post Graduation in a relevant field (IT, Finance, Law, etc.)

- Age Limit: Approx. 20-35 years (varies by post)

- Salary: ₹48,000-₹85,000 per month + allowances

- Last Date: 28 April 2026

- Apply at: https://www.indianbank.in