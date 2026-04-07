Latest Government Jobs: 6,000+ New Vacancies in Chandigarh, UP, MP, and Bihar
Top govt jobs with 6,000+ vacancies are open across India in Chandigarh, MP, UP, and Bihar. Roles include Clerks, Steno-Typists, Nursing Officers, Excise Constables, and technical posts with good salaries.
Chandigarh Administration
The Chandigarh Administration has released a new notification for Group-C posts, including Clerks and Steno-Typists. If you're a new graduate or have passed your 10th-12th and are looking for a job, this is a solid opportunity. You can apply online.
- Total Vacancies: 257 posts (Clerk: 234, Steno-Typist: 23)
- Eligibility: For Clerk, you need a degree from a recognised university and knowledge of computers and typing. For Steno-Typist, you need a degree plus stenography/typing skills.
- Age Limit: Roughly 18–27 years (check the official notification for exact details).
- Salary: Clerk: Level-2 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix (approx. ₹19,900–₹63,200). Steno-Typist: Level-3 (approx. ₹21,700–₹69,100) plus other allowances.
- Last Date to Apply: April 26, 2026 (Online).
- Where to Apply: Chandigarh Administration's official government website - chandigarh.gov.in
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has announced over 2,317 vacancies for Nursing Officers and Sister Tutors. This is a big step for anyone wanting a government job in the healthcare sector.
- Total Vacancies: 2,317 posts
- Eligibility: For Nursing Officer, you need a BSc Nursing/Post Basic BSc Nursing degree with a mandatory Nursing Council registration. For Sister Tutor, a BSc Nursing degree plus 1 year of experience is required.
- Age Limit: Minimum 18 years, maximum 40 years (age relaxation applies for reserved categories).
- Salary: As per the government health department's pay matrix, along with allowances.
- Last Date to Apply: April 20, 2026
- Where to Apply: Official recruitment portal - esb.mp.gov.in/peb.mp.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
Uttar Pradesh has announced a major recruitment drive for over 2,285 government posts. This includes Lower PCS, Stenographer, Clerk, and other graduate-level positions. Applications will be open from May 29 to June 18, 2026. It's a huge opportunity for job seekers in UP.
- Total Vacancies: 2,285+ (post-wise breakdown is in the notification).
- Eligibility: Must be a graduate (UG) pass (specifics depend on the post).
- Age Limit: Varies by post, but generally 21–40 years.
- Salary: Approximately ₹30,000–₹76,000, depending on the post.
- Application Dates: May 29 - June 18, 2026
- Where to Apply: Official UPSSSC recruitment portal - upsssc.gov.in
Bihar BTSC Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026
Bihar has opened up a large number of vacancies in the technical field, creating great opportunities for young people. The best part is that the application process has just started, so you have plenty of time to apply.
- Post Name: Lab Assistant
- Total Vacancies: 1091 posts
- Eligibility: Diploma or Graduation in the relevant subject (varies by discipline).
- Age Limit: Around 18-37 years (relaxation as per reservation rules).
- Salary: Estimated ₹25,000-₹40,000 (as per government pay scale).
- Application Start Date: April 6, 2026
- Last Date: May 6, 2026
- Where to Apply: https://btsc.bihar.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
The UPSSSC has announced 722 posts for Excise Constables (Aabkari Sipahi). This recruitment is specifically for candidates who have passed the UP PET. Here are the details:
- Total Vacancies: 722 posts
- Eligibility: Must have passed UP PET + meet the physical criteria for the post.
- Age Limit: As per the rules for the post.
- Salary: According to the government police pay matrix.
- Last Date to Apply: June 4 to June 24, 2026
- Where to Apply: upsssc.gov.in
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