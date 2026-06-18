The CA Final May 2026 results are out, and Patiala's Noor Singla has topped the exam nationwide. We'll tell you about his score, the overall pass percentage, and what's next for students who didn't make it.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result Topper: The results for one of India's toughest exams, the CA Final, are out. This year, Noor Singla from Patiala has made history by topping the exam across the country, securing All India Rank 1 (AIR 1). His achievement is being talked about everywhere. So, who is Noor Singla, and how did he manage to come first in such a difficult exam? And who bagged the second and third ranks?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Who is CA Final topper Noor Singla?

Noor Singla, who hails from Patiala in Punjab, scored an incredible 499 out of 600 marks in the CA Final May 2026 exam. This puts his total pass percentage at a stunning 83.17%. Scoring over 83 percent in an exam with such a vast syllabus and tough competition is a huge achievement in itself. Noor's success has brought a wave of celebration to his family and the entire city of Patiala. Following Noor, Ritij Saraf from Howrah secured AIR 2 with 475 marks (79.17%). The third spot went to Sohan Anil Manjrekar from Dombivli, who scored 473 marks (78.83%).

CA Final Result 2026: Only 14.07% of students cleared the exam

According to the data released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), this year's results have been quite strict. Only 14.07% of students who appeared for both groups managed to pass. This means that out of every 100 students who took the exam, only about 14 succeeded. For CA Final Group 1, a total of 54,606 students appeared, but only 6,555 (12%) passed. In CA Final Group 2, 42,573 candidates appeared, and 8,725 passed, with a pass percentage of 20.49%. After clearing this tough hurdle, a total of 7,931 students have now officially qualified as Chartered Accountants.

CA Final May Result 2026: How to check your result

First, open the official ICAI website, caresults.icai.org, on your phone or laptop.

On the homepage, click on the link that says 'CA Final May 2026 Result'.

Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number in the given fields.

Carefully type the security captcha code shown on the screen into the box and click submit.

As soon as you submit, your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download it and save a copy for your records.

Your scorecard will clearly show your name, photo, subject-wise marks, and your passing status (Pass/Fail).

What's next for those who failed the CA Final exam?

For students who couldn't get the passing marks this time for any reason, the next opportunity is just around the corner. The ICAI has announced that the registration window for the CA Final November 2026 exam will open on July 6, 2026. You can apply afresh through the SSP portal. Additionally, for students who are not satisfied with their marks, the process for marks verification will also begin tomorrow, June 19, 2026.