A new report ranks Switzerland as the best country for jobs, salaries, and career growth. With rising focus on income and stability, students and professionals are rethinking study abroad choices globally.

For students and professionals dreaming of a career abroad, a new report can help guide their choice. Earlier, people picked countries based on how easy it was to get a visa. Now, the focus has changed, with job seekers aiming for higher income and long-term financial stability.

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According to the 'Henley Opportunity Index 2026', which ranks countries on factors like high salaries, career growth, and better living conditions, Switzerland has bagged the top spot globally.

The Top-Ranking Countries

Here are the top 5 countries that lead in high salaries, top universities, and job opportunities:

Switzerland: It came in first with a score of 86 out of 100. Excellent opportunities in the banking and pharmaceutical sectors make Switzerland a top choice.

Singapore: As Asia's hub for investment and trade, Singapore secured the second position.

Australia: Great universities and a high standard of living helped Australia clinch the third spot.

USA and UK: Both countries share the fourth position. When it comes to salary alone, the US is the world leader with a perfect score of 100.

Canada: Canada's welcoming approach to international workers has placed it in the fifth position.

Other Key Countries

Here are the other nations that made it to the top 15 in the list:

Austria (6th), UAE (7th), New Zealand (8th), Hong Kong & Italy (tied at 9th), Latvia & Malta (tied at 10th), Portugal (11th), and Greece (12th). Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE are especially great hubs for entrepreneurs and top talent.

How India Compares with Other Countries

The report gives India an overall 'Opportunity Score' of just 39, while the US scores 79. It points out that although India has economic growth, the US is miles ahead in terms of top universities, foreign investment, and job opportunities.

A Degree Isn't Enough, a Visa is Key

Experts say that just getting a degree from a top university like Harvard or Oxford is not the full picture. The investment in your education truly pays off only when you get permission to work and live in that country afterwards. For instance, children from Indian families who get a Green Card through the US investment visa find it much easier to get a job there right after finishing their studies.