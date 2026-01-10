CBSE 2026: How Class 10 and 12 Students Can Access Free Counselling Services
CBSE Psycho-Social Counselling 2026: CBSE has launched a free Psycho-Social Counselling service for Class 10 and 12 board students. Learn how to get relief from exam stress via 24x7 IVRS, tele-counselling, and digital resources.
CBSE launched a free Psycho-Social Counselling Service for Class 10 and 12 students taking the 2026 board exams. It aims to help them face exams stress-free. Available until June 1, 2026.
24x7 Toll-Free IVRS (1800-11-8004): Students & parents can call anytime for tips on stress-free study, time management, and FAQs in Hindi & English for immediate help.
Tele-counselling: Available 9:30 AM-5:30 PM, Mon-Fri. Students & parents can talk to 73 trained professionals in India and abroad for detailed mental support.
Digital Resources: The CBSE website (www.cbse.gov.in) has easy-to-read content on stress management, study techniques, and emotional well-being to help students prepare.
This free service runs until June 1, 2026. CBSE encourages Class 10 & 12 students and parents to use it to reduce exam stress and build confidence for balanced development.
