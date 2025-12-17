CBSE New Rules 2025 Recap: Major Exam and Attendance Changes Implemented This Year
CBSE New Rules 2025: The board has introduced 7 major changes to the education system, including twice-a-year board exams and a 75% attendance rule. Know how these updates will impact students and schools.
CBSE made big and historic changes in 2025
CBSE's 2025 decisions aim to shift education from memorization to understanding. These reforms are designed to reduce exam stress and improve students' mental well-being.
Won't be able to take board exams without 75% attendance
From 2025, CBSE mandates a 75% attendance rule for board exams. Students with less attendance won't be eligible, aiming to ensure consistent engagement throughout the year.
Option to take 10th board exams twice a year
Starting from the 2026 session, Class 10 students can take board exams twice a year. This major CBSE decision aims to reduce exam pressure and offer a chance to improve scores.
Big change in board exam pattern, answers must be given with logic
CBSE has revamped its exam pattern to focus on competency-based questions. The goal is to test real understanding and application skills, moving away from rote memorization.
Chance for Basic Maths students to take Standard Maths
CBSE now allows students who took Basic Maths in Class 10 to choose Standard Maths in Class 11. This change provides more flexibility and expands career options for students.
MCQs, case studies, and comprehension-based questions increased in exams
The new CBSE exam pattern emphasizes MCQs, case studies, and comprehension questions. This shift aims to test students' deep understanding and practical application of concepts.
APAAR ID mandatory for every CBSE student
APAAR ID is now mandatory for all CBSE students. This digital ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) will store all academic records and achievements in one place.
CBSE's initiative to focus on students' mental health
CBSE is prioritizing student mental health by issuing guidelines to reduce academic pressure. Schools are now incorporating counseling and stress management programs for students.
