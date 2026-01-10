SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released: The SSC exam calendar for 2026 is out. It includes tentative dates, application times, and exam months for all exams like SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer, and GD Constable. See details below.

SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Link: Big news for lakhs of candidates preparing for government jobs. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Exam Calendar 2026. This calendar provides tentative dates for all major SSC exams in 2026 and 2027, notification release times, application last dates, and exam months. Candidates can now plan their preparation with the right direction and timeline. Please note that this calendar released by SSC is completely tentative, meaning dates may change if necessary. Still, this calendar is like a roadmap for candidates, helping them clearly understand when to complete their preparation for each exam.

These SSC recruitments will start in March-April 2026

According to the SSC calendar, the application process for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2026, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) 2026, and Selection Post Examination Phase-XIV 2026 will start in March 2026 and continue until April 2026. These exams will be conducted between May and June 2026.

Applications in April-May, these SSC exams from July to September

Applications for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2026, Stenographer Grade C & D 2026, and Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2026 will start in April 2026 and run until May 2026. These exams will be held between July and September 2026, with some between August and September 2026.

These major SSC exams will be held at the end of the year

The Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havildar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2026 will be held between September and November 2026.

The tentative dates for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF Examination 2026 are set for October to November 2026.

Meanwhile, the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2027 will be conducted between January and March 2027.

Where and how to check the SSC Exam Calendar 2026?

Candidates can view the official SSC calendar by following these simple steps-

First, go to ssc.gov.in.

Click on the SSC Exam Calendar 2026 link on the home page.

The full calendar will open on the screen.

You can save a screenshot or PDF for future reference.

SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Link

SSC has advised candidates to regularly check the official website to stay informed about any changes or updates in a timely manner.