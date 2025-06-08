Affordable MBBS in Central Asia: A guide for Indian students
Due to limited government medical seats and expensive private colleges in India, students are increasingly interested in pursuing medical education in Central Asian countries. Here's info on affordable options for Indian students.
| Published : Jun 08 2025, 10:00 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Getty
Medical Colleges
Lakhs of aspirants pass medical entrance exams yearly, but India only has 55,616 government medical seats and 434 government medical colleges. The rest are expensive private institutions, dashing many dreams.
Image Credit : Getty
Students Look to Central Asia
Many students now seek to fulfill their medical dreams in Central Asian countries, searching for affordable and quality education.
Image Credit : Getty
Private MBBS in India is Expensive
Many who pass medical entrance exams can't afford private colleges in India due to high fees and failing to meet NEET UG cut-offs.
Image Credit : Getty
Affordable Medical Education Destinations
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are popular for Indian medical students. Many Uzbek universities offer English-medium MBBS based on NEET scores.
Image Credit : Getty
Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan offers affordable MBBS with a one-year clinical internship, meeting NMC standards.
Image Credit : Getty
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is a good option for Indian students, offering quality education at affordable tuition fees.
Image Credit : Getty
Tajikistan
Tajikistan attracts Indian students with its English-medium medical education and low tuition fees.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Although between Europe and Asia, Georgia is considered a Central Asian MBBS hub, offering globally recognized degrees and modern education.
