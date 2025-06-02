Rajasthan government medical colleges offer incredibly low MBBS fees, making the dream of becoming a doctor more accessible. Learn about the fee structure, hostel charges, and other expenses of top medical colleges in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan government medical colleges: If you aspire to be a doctor and dream of a career in medicine, Rajasthan's government medical colleges offer a fantastic opportunity. The MBBS course fees here are so low that even students from ordinary families can easily complete their studies. We're providing complete information about the top 5 government medical colleges in the state — fees, seats, hostel charges, and essential regulations.

1. SMS Medical College, Jaipur Seats: 250

Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Hostel Fees: ₹12,000–₹20,000 Note: This is the oldest and most prestigious medical college in Rajasthan.

2. RNT Medical College, Udaipur Seats: 200

Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Other Charges: Including university, library, etc., a total of ₹45,000–₹50,000 Hostel: Limited but convenient

3. JLN Medical College, Ajmer Seats: 200

Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Hostel and Other: ₹12,000–₹20,000 Total Expenses: ₹45,000–₹55,000 per year

4. SP Medical College, Bikaner Seats: 200

Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Hostel: Above ₹10,000 Total Expenses: Up to ₹45,000

5. SN Medical College, Jodhpur Seats: 250

Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Other Expenses: ₹10,000–₹15,000 Hostel: Around ₹15,000

Other Important Information

After completing a government MBBS, 2–5 years of government service is mandatory, otherwise, a penalty of ₹5–25 lakh may be imposed. Scholarships: Scholarships are available for SC/ST, EWS, and OBC students. Admission: Admission to all colleges is based on the NEET UG score. Follow the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Portal for counselling.

College Fees and Hostel Expenses are Very Low

Rajasthan's government medical colleges make the path to becoming a doctor affordable and accessible. You can become a reputed doctor for less than ₹50,000 in annual expenses. Take advantage of this golden opportunity with the right information and NEET preparation. Changes in college fees and hostel expenses are entirely possible.