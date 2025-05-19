Dreaming of becoming a doctor but worried about high MBBS fees? Discover affordable medical colleges in India, including AIIMS Delhi with an annual fee of just ₹4000, and explore options in Telangana and other states.

Affordable MBBS Colleges in India: Millions of young Indians dream of pursuing MBBS, driven by a passion for medicine and a desire to serve society. However, the high cost of medical education often becomes a major roadblock. Many deserving students are unable to fulfill their dreams due to financial constraints. This leads some to seek opportunities abroad, where medical education might be more affordable. Surprisingly, there are states within India where MBBS can be pursued at a significantly lower cost. Let's explore these states and medical colleges offering affordable MBBS programs.

Delhi Offers the Most Affordable Medical Education in the Country

If you're looking for affordable medical education, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) is the best option in India. Located in Delhi, AIIMS is the country's most prestigious medical institution, and its fees are so low that even middle-class or lower-middle-class students can afford it. The total fee for the entire 5-year MBBS program at AIIMS Delhi is just ₹19,896, which translates to approximately ₹4000 per year. This is considered the lowest fee for any medical college in India. However, it's important to note that AIIMS is the only medical college in Delhi with such low fees. Other government medical colleges in Delhi may have slightly higher fees, but they are still much lower compared to private colleges.

Telangana Also Offers Extremely Low Fees in Government Medical Colleges

If you're looking to study in South India, Telangana is an excellent option. Several government institutions like Gandhi Medical College, Kakatiya Medical College, Osmania Medical College, and Siddipet Medical College have an annual fee of around ₹10,000. This means that pursuing MBBS from a government college in Telangana will cost you less than ₹50,000 for the entire 5-year program. This is a remarkable opportunity to become a doctor from a government college at such a low cost.

These Indian States Also Offer MBBS Courses at Significantly Lower Fees

Apart from Telangana and Delhi, states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh also offer affordable medical education in government colleges. The annual fees in these states can range from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000.

Candidates should note that these figures are based on the fees of government medical colleges and are subject to change each year. Therefore, it's essential to check the official website of the respective college for the latest information before applying for admission. If you dream of becoming a doctor but are concerned about the high fees, don't worry. There are several government medical colleges in India that offer high-quality MBBS education at very affordable rates. All you need is the right information and preparation.