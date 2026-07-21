The National Board of Examinations will close the registration portal for NEET PG 2026 today. Aspirants must apply on the official website, natboard.edu.in, before the deadline expires.

Thousands of medical graduates around the country are facing an impending deadline. The registration window for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) 2026 will close today, July 21, 2026.

This is the final opportunity for candidates to earn a position in postgraduate medical studies for the following academic year. The National Board of Examinations (NBE), which administers the exam, has confirmed that today is the deadline for submitting applications. All prospective candidates must complete their registration only through the official NBE portal. No other methods of application will be considered.

NEET PG 2026: How to Apply

Candidates who are qualified to apply for the exam should follow the processes outlined below.

Visit NBEMS's official website, natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET PG 2026 registration link on the home site.

A new page will appear, prompting applicants to register themselves.

Once registered, complete the application form.

Make payment of the application fee.

Click submit to download the confirmation page.

Keep a physical copy in case you need it later.

NEET PG 2026 will serve as the single eligibility-cum-ranking test for admission to postgraduate medical programs across the country. State governments and private medical institutions would not accept a separate entrance test for admission to MD, MS, or PG Diploma courses covered by NEET PG.

Candidates are recommended to read the information bulletin carefully before completing the application form, since the information supplied during registration will be considered final. After the edit window ends, NBEMS will no longer accept requests to update the supplied information.