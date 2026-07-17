Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal have topped the NEET UG 2026 exam, both scoring an exceptional 715 out of 720. State-wise data reveals Uttar Pradesh had the most qualifying candidates at over 1.7 lakh, while Lakshadweep had the fewest with 43.

In the NEET UG re-exam result, 11.21 lakh individuals have qualified out of 20 lakh candidates. Punjab's Aryan Gupta and Haryana's Panshul Bansal topped the NEET test scoring 715 out of 720 in the NEET exam held on June 21. Uplakshya Goyal of Rajasthan has bagged third position.

The exam has been qualified by more females than boys. Some 56.8 per cent of girls who sat the exam qualified, compared to 55.1 per cent of boys. NEET UG passed students are from all the 36 states and union territories.



Uttar Pradesh has the biggest number of candidates – more than 1.7 lakh – Lakshadweep has the least – 43 candidates qualifying. The majority of the toppers from these states - 138 students who got high ranks in NEET are from 66 cities across the country.

State-wise numbers reveal a story of scale and disparity.

Nadu, Telangana. As to NTA, the cutoff this year was 715-213 in 50th percentile for General category (UR/EWS). For OBC, SC and ST categories the cutoff was 212-177 at the 40th percentile.

MCC will conduct counselling for All India Quota in MBBS/BDS and respective state government would conduct counselling for state quota. Students have been encouraged by NTA to use only the official websites – neet.nta.nic.in, mcc.nic.in and State Counselling Portal. Candidates may also report any suspicious issue at neetug2026@nta.ac.in or 011-40759000.