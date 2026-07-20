A software engineer, Soumyadeep Paul, has shared a viral post about how he got a job at Google after being rejected 12 times. He was also turned down 16 times by Microsoft and 3 times by Amazon. He says that with constant effort, referrals, and the right resume strategy, anyone can succeed.

Bengaluru: Getting a job in a top tech company is a dream for every software engineer. But 27-year-old Soumyadeep Paul's story is proof that if you don't give up on your goal, success is definitely possible. Soumyadeep, who currently works at Amazon, landed a job at Google after being rejected a whopping 12 times. His 13th attempt was the one that finally worked. He shared this incredible journey on the social media site ‘X’, and the post has now gone completely viral.

A long list of rejections from tech giants!

His tough journey wasn't just with Google. He was rejected by Amazon 3 times and by Microsoft a massive 16 times before he finally got offer letters from them. As for Apple and Oracle, he says he never even got a call back. Sharing what he learned from this experience, Paul said that getting into Big Tech companies is "literally a numbers game".

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Soumyadeep's smart tips for job seekers!

He gave some valuable advice for those looking for jobs. "Don't just send your resume for any and every role. Check if your skills are a proper match for the Job Description. Get a referral from someone you know in the company, and directly email or message the HR and hiring managers on LinkedIn," he advised.

Inspiring people to not fear failure!

Soumyadeep's experience is a big lesson for today's job seekers, who often get anxious and lose hope after failing just one or two interviews. He treated every rejection as a chance to fix his mistakes and improve his skills. His long journey is living proof that with continuous hard work and the right strategy, you can open the doors to any big company, no matter how large.

Mixed reactions from netizens!

The post received mixed reactions online. While some people praised his grit and persistence, others felt that getting so many offers and opportunities is only possible if your resume has a degree from a Tier-1 college like an IIT or NIT, or the name of a famous company.

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