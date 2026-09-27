TRAI has introduced new rules for prepaid mobile users, mandating 30-day recharge plans and voice-and-SMS-only options. The move, highlighted by MP Raghav Chadha, addresses the issue of 28-day validity cycles and benefits non-data users.

Prepaid mobile users will get access to 30-day recharge plans and voice-and-SMS-only options under new consumer protection rules notified by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, highlighting the measures as a response to concerns he had raised in Parliament earlier this year.

In a video message on X, Chadha said he had raised the issue of prepaid users having to recharge 13 times a year because many monthly plans were valid for 28 days. He had also sought voice-only plans for consumers who do not use mobile data. “There are 12 months in a year, but prepaid users have to recharge 13 times. Why is there a monthly recharge of 28 days? 30-days validity plans should be introduced” Chadha said, adding that he had called for 30-day validity plans.

TRAI's New Consumer Protection Framework

TRAI notified the Telecom Consumers Protection (13th Amendment) Regulations, 2026 on September 22. The amendment expands the availability of voice-and-SMS-only Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs), including options with validity of 30 days or less, as well as a plan that can renew on the same date each month.

Under the new framework, telecom service providers will also have to offer corresponding voice-and-SMS-only vouchers for shorter validity periods offered under bundled plans, with an appropriate reduction in tariff. The regulations follow a consultation process that received 1,132 responses from stakeholders.

Benefits for Non-Data Users

Chadha said the move would particularly help consumers who do not require data, including senior citizens and low-budget users who primarily need their phones for incoming and outgoing calls. “Many consumers who do not want data but want voice-only plans, prepaid voice-only plans for incoming and outgoing facilities will be made available,” he said.

TRAI's new rules build on its earlier framework for voice-and-SMS-only packs. The regulator currently describes such packs as prepaid plans providing voice and SMS without data, intended for users who do not require internet services.

'Constructive Politics' in Action

Chadha said the development showed how issues raised by elected representatives and supported by the public could translate into regulatory action. “I think this is a perfect example of constructive politics,” he said, adding that he hoped similar efforts would continue to address what he described as the “real problems” faced by people.