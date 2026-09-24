Planning to take a loan against your PPF? Know the eligibility rules, 25% balance limit, Form D application process, applicable interest rate, repayment period and key Public Provident Fund rules.

People often need urgent cash for medical bills, home repairs, or their children's education. Many of us rush to take expensive personal loans or swipe our credit cards during such tough times. You can actually avoid these high interest rates by taking a loan against your Public Provident Fund (PPF) account. The bank gives you this loan against your own savings, so the paperwork is very simple.

When can you take a PPF loan?

You cannot just walk in and demand a loan at any point during your 15-year PPF tenure. The central government has set clear rules for this facility.

Eligibility period: You can apply for this loan only between the start of the third financial year and the end of the sixth financial year, counting from the year you opened the account.

Example: Let us say you opened your PPF account in the 2023-24 financial year. You will become eligible to apply for a loan from the 2025-26 financial year up to the 2028-29 financial year.

What happens after six years? The bank stops the loan facility after the sixth financial year. The rules then allow you to make partial withdrawals from your account instead.

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How much money can you borrow?

The bank does not calculate your loan amount based on your current PPF balance.

Loan limit: You can borrow a maximum of 25 percent of the balance that was in your account two years before the year you apply for the loan.

Example: Suppose you apply for a loan today. The bank will check your balance from exactly two years ago. If you had ₹2,00,000 back then, the bank will approve a maximum loan of ₹50,000. You should always check your passbook entries before you fill out the application.

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Interest rates and repayment rules

A PPF loan charges a much lower interest rate compared to regular personal loans or credit card EMIs.

Repayment period: You get exactly 36 months (3 years) to repay the principal amount. This timeline starts from the first day of the month after the bank approves your loan.

Interest payment: You must clear the principal amount first. You pay the interest amount only after you clear the main loan. The bank will charge you a penalty interest rate if you fail to repay the money on time.

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How to apply for a PPF loan

1. Fill the form: You need to visit your home bank branch or post office where you maintain the PPF account. Ask for 'Form D' and fill in your details.

2. Submit documents: You must attach a copy of your PPF passbook and your basic ID proofs with the application form. Hand these over to the branch officials.

3. Money transfer: The officials will verify your account details and your past balance. The system will transfer the loan amount directly to your linked savings account once they approve the request.

Second loan rule: You can take a second loan only if you have fully repaid the first one. Your account must also still fall within that active three-to-six-year eligibility window.

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