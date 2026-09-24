Banks will remain open on Sunday, September 27, 2026, ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide strike from September 28-30. Check which banks will operate and what customers need to know.

Bank services will take a hit from September 28 to 30 because of a bank strike. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has proposed a three-day nationwide strike. Several banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Bank, and Union Bank of India, have issued advisories to their customers ahead of the strike. They have asked customers to plan their branch-related work in advance.

Banks open on the 27th

The Central government has ordered all public sector banks and regional rural banks to work on Sunday, September 27. They took this step so customers do not face any problems. The Finance Ministry shared this information directly. The ministry stated that they took this action because the United Forum of Bank Unions called for a three-day nationwide bank strike from the 28th to the 30th of this month.

The strike will start right after the weekend holidays of September 26 and 27. The Reserve Bank of India has given permission for all bank branches, offices, and ATM-connected branches to work full-time on Sunday. The government and bank management boards have requested the unions to postpone the proposed strike. The ministry said they have also taken steps to make sure essential banking services continue without any breaks.

Notice from seven unions

The strike notice given by UFBU includes the strike from September 28 to 30 and a continuous strike from October 26, 2026. Seven unions have issued this notice together. These unions are AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, and INBOC. SBI mentioned this in a regulatory filing. The bank also warned that banking operations could take a hit if the strike happens.