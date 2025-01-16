Namma Metro fare hike ALERT: 40-45% increase with perks for off-peak travellers

The fare fixation committee, tasked with evaluating and recommending fare adjustments, has submitted its final report after conducting extensive public consultations.

Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 2:27 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 2:27 PM IST

Bengaluru commuters may soon face a significant hike in Namma Metro fares, with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) poised to increase ticket prices by 40-45%. This comes shortly after a 15% hike in bus fares, further straining the budgets of daily travellers. The fare fixation committee, tasked with evaluating and recommending fare adjustments, has submitted its final report after conducting extensive public consultations.

Differential fare structure to ease the impact:

In an attempt to mitigate the impact of the fare hike, BMRCL is considering introducing a differential pricing structure. Under this model, commuters travelling during non-peak hours and on public holidays could benefit from discounted fares. Sources indicate that off-peak fares might be reduced by 10-15%, offering some relief to passengers who avoid peak travel times.

This initiative aims to encourage more people to use the Metro during less busy periods, helping BMRCL maintain a steady flow of revenue while accommodating passenger concerns. "We want to ensure the fare revision is not overly burdensome, especially for those who rely on the Metro for their daily commute," said an official familiar with the discussions.

Balancing revenue and commuter satisfaction:

BMRCL officials are mindful of the challenges posed by the fare hike. While the increase is deemed necessary to sustain operations and fund future expansions, there is also a concern about a potential drop in ridership, particularly on public holidays and during off-peak hours. The proposed differential fare structure is seen as a strategic move to balance these competing priorities.

The revised fares are expected to be implemented soon, following official approval. Metro authorities believe that the combination of higher peak-hour fares and discounted off-peak rates will help stabilize revenue while retaining commuter trust.

Commuter reactions:

With the bus fare hike already drawing criticism from the public, the proposed Metro fare increase has sparked mixed reactions. While some commuters appreciate the idea of discounted off-peak fares, others argue that any hike, regardless of mitigation strategies, will add to the financial burden of urban living in Bengaluru.

