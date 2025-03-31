Major salary boost! West Bengal govt employees to get double pay and extra 4 months' salary

Read Full Gallery

The West Bengal government has increased salaries again! Salary doubled, 4 months' extra money will enter in April.

A big salary increase announcement in this state. A large amount of salary may increase in April. Nabanna made such a great announcement? Do you know how much the salary can increase?

The money will increase by 38 thousand rupees at once, increasing by 16 thousand rupees. That is, the salary of state government employees will double. Find out whose salary is going to increase?

Nabanna is going to issue a notification regarding this. This money will be deposited in the bank account in the month of April. It is known that the salary will increase from January 1.

It is known that this salary increase will be based on experience. It has been decided to increase the salary of a section of contractual employees working in government institutions.

On the other hand, the central government has increased the salary of contract drivers. The minimum salary of drivers will now be 16 thousand rupees.

This salary increase is based on experience. Now the state government will also increase the salary based on experience.

5 years of experience: Those who have it will be paid Rs 20,000. 10 years of experience: Rs 25,000. 15 years of experience: Rs 31,000. 20 years of experience: Rs 38,000

