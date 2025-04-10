user
user icon

Microfinance revival? Report flags uptick in loan growth, better AQ

In the last two quarters, both disbursements (new loans given) and the overall loan book (Assets Under Management or AUM) had been falling. However, the fourth quarter (4Q) brought some good news.

Microfinance revival? Report flags uptick in loan growth, better AQ AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 10, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

India's microfinance sector, which went through a tough phase in recent quarters, is now showing early signs of recovery, according to a report by Investec Equities. The report stated that many companies working in this space are reporting better performance, and asset quality (AQ) is starting to improve. This suggests that the worst might be behind for the sector.

It said, "The current cycle of Indian microfinance appears to be approaching its conclusion, with AQ indicators showing improvement across various MFIs". The report mentioned that, unlike earlier difficult periods, this slowdown was not caused by any major external event like a natural disaster or government regulation. Instead, it happened due to problems within the sector itself.

These included poor asset quality and a tough operating environment for many microfinance institutions (MFIs). As a result, several players struggled to maintain business performance and now need capital support to continue operations.

The report said, "We expect the recovery to be gradual, leading to consolidation within the sector. Many players continue to face challenges, including poor AQ, and will require capital to stay afloat. MFI NBFCs and SFBs highlighted positive business momentum in 4Q."

Despite the challenges, the situation is slowly getting better. The recovery may not be very fast, but signs of improvement are clear. The sector is likely to see more consolidation, meaning that weaker players may either shut down or merge with stronger ones.

In the last two quarters, both disbursements (new loans given) and the overall loan book (Assets Under Management or AUM) had been falling. However, the fourth quarter (4Q) brought some good news. Most microfinance companies, including Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Small Finance Banks (SFBs), reported that loan growth had picked up in 4Q. This shows that business activity is improving once again.

In short, while some players are still facing pressure due to bad loans and capital needs, the overall picture is getting better. If the current trend continues, the microfinance sector in India may slowly return to a more stable and healthy state.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Operating profits up, bad loans down: Financial sector recovery in sight AJR

Operating profits up, bad loans down: Financial sector recovery in sight

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

India chance to rewire industrial reforms amidst tariff turbulence opinion snt

India's chance to rewire industrial reforms amidst tariff turbulence | Opinion

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally AJR

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years: Here is how much you will pay now AJR

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years! Here’s how much you will pay now

Recent Stories

Hunza Valley's Herbal tea: Fights cancer and boosts lifespan MEG

Hunza Valley’s Herbal tea: Fights cancer and boosts lifespan

Qatar Gold Rate on April 10 2025: 24k 8 gm gold price RISES by QAR 44 anr

Qatar Gold Rate on April 10: 24k 8 gm gold price RISES by QAR 44

IPL 2025 Virat Kohli: RCB star batter's top 5 knocks vs DC in IPL HRD

Virat Kohli: RCB star batter's top 5 knocks vs DC in IPL

BREAKING: 'Not renewed Pakistani documents in decades': Pakistan's 1st reaction on Tahawwur Rana extradition shk

'Not renewed his Pakistani documents in decades': Pakistan’s 1st reaction on Tahawwur Rana extradition

IPL fashion: What to for a match day at the stadium; Check here sri

IPL fashion: What to wear for a match day at the stadium; Check here

Recent Videos

'Trump Going to Punch Back Harder': WH Press Secy Leavitt Warns China after Imposing 125 pc Tariff

'Trump Going to Punch Back Harder': WH Press Secy Leavitt Warns China after Imposing 125 pc Tariff

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Hafiz Saeed Urged Pak to Block NATO Supply Routes after $10M Bounty

Asianet News Rewind | When Hafiz Saeed Urged Pak to Block NATO Supply Routes after $10M Bounty

Video Icon
IPL Game On GT vs RR Post-Match Analysis: Rajasthan Tumble Against High-Flying Gujarat Titans

IPL Game On GT vs RR Post-Match Analysis: Rajasthan Tumble Against High-Flying Gujarat Titans

Video Icon
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon