user
user icon

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the new app during the third edition of Aadhaar Samvaad, a stakeholder engagement platform organised by UIDAI.

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally AJR
Ajay Joseph
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

In a bid to simplify identity verification and bolster data security, the Government of India has launched a new Aadhaar mobile application that offers facial recognition-based authentication and digital verification features. The app eliminates the need for carrying physical Aadhaar cards or sharing photocopies, making the identification process more secure and user-friendly.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the new app during the third edition of Aadhaar Samvaad, a stakeholder engagement platform organised by UIDAI. The minister said that the app, currently in its beta testing phase, empowers users to digitally share only essential data with their explicit consent.

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years! Here’s how much you will pay now

"Now with just a tap, users can share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information," Vaishnaw posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The new Aadhaar app allows identity verification similar to how Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions work. Users can simply scan a QR code at designated verification points such as hotels, airports, or shops to confirm their identity.

The added layer of facial recognition ensures that only the Aadhaar holder can approve the sharing of personal data, thereby significantly reducing the chances of identity fraud or misuse.

"No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops, or during travel," the minister said, stressing the app's real-world convenience.

Among the app's key features are secure and 100% digital identity authentication, safeguards against data misuse and leakage, and robust protection against forged documents. The user interface has also been revamped, making it more intuitive and accessible for all users.

Asian markets rally on Trump's 90-day tariff pause; Indian markets shut for Mahavir Jayanti

At present, the app is being tested by a select group, including participants of the Aadhaar Samvaad event. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) plans a broader rollout after incorporating feedback from beta users. Officials stated that the technology is fully aligned with India's digital public infrastructure framework and includes strong in-built privacy protections.

The Aadhaar facial authentication technology is already widely in use, with UIDAI reporting more than 15 crore successful facial verification transactions every month across sectors like telecom, banking, and government services.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH) shk

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Indian Army Boosts Air Defence with Indigenous Missiles: MRSAM Operational, QRSAM Near Deployment shk

Indian Army Boosts Air Defence with Indigenous Missiles: MRSAM Operational, QRSAM Near Deployment

Man eats egg, pretends to drink alcohol inside Delhi Metro, held after video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Man eats egg, pretends to drink alcohol inside Delhi Metro, held after video goes viral (WATCH)

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, assaults woman constable inside Goa prison fir filed anr

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, assaults woman constable inside Goa prison

16 years later, will Tahawwur Rana pay for 26/11 Mumbai carnage snt

16 years later, will Tahawwur Rana pay for 26/11 Mumbai carnage?

Recent Stories

Will Trump's tariffs crash FIFA's $15 bn 2026 World Cup dream snt

Will Trump's tariffs crash FIFA's $15 bn 2026 World Cup dream?

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH) shk

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Jasmin Walia Inspired Bodycon Dress Ideas for IPL Match Outfits sri

IPL Match Outfit: Jasmin Walia Bodycon Dress for Camera Focus

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here ATG

'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here

Recent Videos

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon