No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally

In a bid to simplify identity verification and bolster data security, the Government of India has launched a new Aadhaar mobile application that offers facial recognition-based authentication and digital verification features. The app eliminates the need for carrying physical Aadhaar cards or sharing photocopies, making the identification process more secure and user-friendly.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the new app during the third edition of Aadhaar Samvaad, a stakeholder engagement platform organised by UIDAI. The minister said that the app, currently in its beta testing phase, empowers users to digitally share only essential data with their explicit consent.

"Now with just a tap, users can share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information," Vaishnaw posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The new Aadhaar app allows identity verification similar to how Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions work. Users can simply scan a QR code at designated verification points such as hotels, airports, or shops to confirm their identity.

The added layer of facial recognition ensures that only the Aadhaar holder can approve the sharing of personal data, thereby significantly reducing the chances of identity fraud or misuse.

"No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops, or during travel," the minister said, stressing the app's real-world convenience.

Among the app's key features are secure and 100% digital identity authentication, safeguards against data misuse and leakage, and robust protection against forged documents. The user interface has also been revamped, making it more intuitive and accessible for all users.

At present, the app is being tested by a select group, including participants of the Aadhaar Samvaad event. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) plans a broader rollout after incorporating feedback from beta users. Officials stated that the technology is fully aligned with India's digital public infrastructure framework and includes strong in-built privacy protections.

The Aadhaar facial authentication technology is already widely in use, with UIDAI reporting more than 15 crore successful facial verification transactions every month across sectors like telecom, banking, and government services.

