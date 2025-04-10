user
user icon

Operating profits up, bad loans down: Financial sector recovery in sight

Although short-term trends may remain subdued, the bigger picture hints at a gradual turnaround. The report mentioned that a key positive development is the visible improvement in asset quality.

Operating profits up, bad loans down: Financial sector recovery in sight AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 10, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

The prolonged phase of earnings downgrades in the Indian financial sector could come to an end by the first half of the financial year 2025-26 (1HFY26), said a report by Goldman Sachs. The report stated that the Indian financial sector may finally be approaching a turning point, with early signs of recovery emerging in asset quality and operating profitability.

It said, "We believe our "muddle through" scenario for Indian Financials could be coming closer to an end, as we see early signs of improvement in asset quality and operating profitability".

However, the report highlighted that the recent data points indicate some pressure on earnings due to weak credit growth, a decline in net interest margins (NIMs), and higher credit costs. These factors are expected to lead to modest earnings per share (EPS) cuts--about 2 per cent on average--for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26E) across covered companies.

But the broader outlook suggests that the sector could be nearing the bottom of the current cycle. Despite an anticipated 100 basis points of interest rate cuts, the sector is showing early signs of resilience. Improvement in operating profitability, particularly in pre-provision operating profit to return on assets (PPOP-ROA) metrics, points to a potential recovery path.

Although short-term trends may remain subdued, the bigger picture hints at a gradual turnaround. The report mentioned that a key positive development is the visible improvement in asset quality. It said most loan segments are showing signs of stabilization, especially in unsecured loans. However, some stress remains in the business banking loan segment for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

"As early signs of improving asset-quality trends, visible Asset quality is nearing a turn, in our view, as early indicators (bureau data) are showing signs of stabilization in most loan segments, noticeably in the unsecured loan segment, except business-banking loans for NBFCs."

The report expects moderation in slippages, or the rate at which loans turn bad, to begin with the second half of FY26. This should help in easing credit costs over time. With these trends in place, credit-cost assumptions have also been revised downward.

Overall, while Indian financials may continue to face short-term challenges, there is increasing optimism that the worst could be behind. The light at the end of the tunnel seems to be getting brighter, with EPS cuts likely to end in the coming quarters.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Microfinance revival? Report flags uptick in loan growth, better AQ AJR

Microfinance revival? Report flags uptick in loan growth, better AQ

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

India chance to rewire industrial reforms amidst tariff turbulence opinion snt

India's chance to rewire industrial reforms amidst tariff turbulence | Opinion

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally AJR

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years: Here is how much you will pay now AJR

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years! Here’s how much you will pay now

Recent Stories

Hunza Valley's Herbal tea: Fights cancer and boosts lifespan MEG

Hunza Valley’s Herbal tea: Fights cancer and boosts lifespan

Qatar Gold Rate on April 10 2025: 24k 8 gm gold price RISES by QAR 44 anr

Qatar Gold Rate on April 10: 24k 8 gm gold price RISES by QAR 44

IPL 2025 Virat Kohli: RCB star batter's top 5 knocks vs DC in IPL HRD

Virat Kohli: RCB star batter's top 5 knocks vs DC in IPL

BREAKING: 'Not renewed Pakistani documents in decades': Pakistan's 1st reaction on Tahawwur Rana extradition shk

'Not renewed his Pakistani documents in decades': Pakistan’s 1st reaction on Tahawwur Rana extradition

IPL fashion: What to for a match day at the stadium; Check here sri

IPL fashion: What to wear for a match day at the stadium; Check here

Recent Videos

'Trump Going to Punch Back Harder': WH Press Secy Leavitt Warns China after Imposing 125 pc Tariff

'Trump Going to Punch Back Harder': WH Press Secy Leavitt Warns China after Imposing 125 pc Tariff

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Hafiz Saeed Urged Pak to Block NATO Supply Routes after $10M Bounty

Asianet News Rewind | When Hafiz Saeed Urged Pak to Block NATO Supply Routes after $10M Bounty

Video Icon
IPL Game On GT vs RR Post-Match Analysis: Rajasthan Tumble Against High-Flying Gujarat Titans

IPL Game On GT vs RR Post-Match Analysis: Rajasthan Tumble Against High-Flying Gujarat Titans

Video Icon
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon