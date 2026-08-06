Airtel Recharge: Big Shock for Users! Fan-Favourite Rs 299 Plan Suddenly Scrapped
Airtel has quietly changed its prepaid recharge lineup, getting rid of some popular budget plans, including the Rs 299 pack. Now, customers will have to look for new options to recharge their numbers.
Shock for Airtel Customers
Rs 299 Recharge Plan Suddenly Removed
With the Rs 299 plan gone, Airtel is pushing the Rs 349 pack as the main option. This plan also has a 28-day validity but offers double the data—2GB per day, along with unlimited calls and 100 daily SMS. You also get a six-month Apple Music subscription and free Hello Tunes. Basically, you pay Rs 50 extra for double the data. But for users who don't need that much data, this extra cost might feel like a pinch.
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Rs 299 Plan No Longer Available
Rs 219 Pack
Even without the Rs 299 plan, Airtel users still have some choices. If you mainly need calls and less data, the Rs 219 pack is a good option. It gives you unlimited calling and a total of 3GB of data for 28 days. For those who hate recharging often, there's a yearly plan for Rs 2,249. This one comes with 365 days of validity, 30GB of total data, and unlimited voice calls. Remember, plan availability can change depending on your circle, so it's always best to check the Airtel app or website before you recharge.
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