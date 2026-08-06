Even without the Rs 299 plan, Airtel users still have some choices. If you mainly need calls and less data, the Rs 219 pack is a good option. It gives you unlimited calling and a total of 3GB of data for 28 days. For those who hate recharging often, there's a yearly plan for Rs 2,249. This one comes with 365 days of validity, 30GB of total data, and unlimited voice calls. Remember, plan availability can change depending on your circle, so it's always best to check the Airtel app or website before you recharge.

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