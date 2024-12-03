Chaitra Kundapura exits from Bigg Boss Kannada 11 for court appearance

Chaitra Kundapura exited Bigg Boss Season 11 after 64 days, covering her face with a mask and sunglasses. This has led fans to speculate about the reasons behind her concealed exit.

Chaitra Kundapura exits Bigg Boss after 64 days sporting a unique style with sunglasses and a luxurious saree.

Chaitra Kundapura's mid-season exit from Bigg Boss was not an elimination. She had completed 65 days and was saved by the public the previous week.

Following Shobha Shetty's exit, Chaitra Kundapura left the Bigg Boss house for a court appearance related to an ongoing case.

Chaitra had previously left the house for medical treatment after collapsing in the bathroom area. She later apologized for revealing outside discussions.

Chaitra's court case involves allegations of defrauding a businessman of 5 crore rupees under the pretence of securing a BJP ticket.

