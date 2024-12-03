Chaitra Kundapura exits from Bigg Boss Kannada 11 for court appearance

Chaitra Kundapura exited Bigg Boss Season 11 after 64 days, covering her face with a mask and sunglasses. This has led fans to speculate about the reasons behind her concealed exit.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 3:56 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

Chaitra Kundapura exits Bigg Boss after 64 days sporting a unique style with sunglasses and a luxurious saree.

article_image2

Chaitra Kundapura's mid-season exit from Bigg Boss was not an elimination. She had completed 65 days and was saved by the public the previous week.

article_image3

Following Shobha Shetty's exit, Chaitra Kundapura left the Bigg Boss house for a court appearance related to an ongoing case.

article_image4

Chaitra had previously left the house for medical treatment after collapsing in the bathroom area. She later apologized for revealing outside discussions.

article_image5

Chaitra's court case involves allegations of defrauding a businessman of 5 crore rupees under the pretence of securing a BJP ticket.

