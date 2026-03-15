TVS is introducing a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model with this scooter. With BaaS, you don't pay the full price for the battery upfront; instead, you pay a monthly subscription. Under this plan, the Orbiter V1's starting price is just ₹49,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). If you want to buy it with the battery, the full price is ₹84,500 (ex-showroom). The BaaS subscription starts from ₹862 per month and includes an extended warranty of 5 years or 70,000 km.

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