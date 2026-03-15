TVS Electric Scooter: Just ₹49,999! TVS Launches New E-scooter with 86 km Range
TVS launches the Orbiter V1 electric scooter for just ₹49,999 in India. It features an 86 km range on a single charge, 1.8kWh battery, and fast charging from 0–80% in 2 hours 20 minutes, ideal for city commutes.
TVS Orbiter V1 electric scooter
86 km range on a single charge
This new scooter comes with a 1.8kWh battery pack. The company claims it can travel up to 86 kilometres on a single full charge. It also supports fast charging, going from 0 to 80 percent in just 2 hours and 20 minutes. This makes it perfect for daily trips to the office, college, or just around the city.
Also read: Ather Announces Major Discounts on Electric Scooters: Get Up to Rs 20,000 Off Before March 31
34-litre under-seat storage
Hill-Hold Assist feature
TVS Orbiter V1 price
TVS is introducing a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model with this scooter. With BaaS, you don't pay the full price for the battery upfront; instead, you pay a monthly subscription. Under this plan, the Orbiter V1's starting price is just ₹49,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). If you want to buy it with the battery, the full price is ₹84,500 (ex-showroom). The BaaS subscription starts from ₹862 per month and includes an extended warranty of 5 years or 70,000 km.
Also read: Top 5 Mid-Size SUVs In India: Creta, Scorpio, Maruti Victoris Shine
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