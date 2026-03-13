The latest sales numbers for February 2026 are out, and the Hyundai Creta is still the number one mid-size SUV. The Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Hyryder have also made it to the top five.

The mid-size SUV market is one of the toughest battlegrounds in India. With so many popular cars and new launches, everyone is fighting for a spot in the top 10. Last month's sales figures show us who's leading the race and which cars are in the top five.

This SUV is on top

The Hyundai Creta has once again topped the charts, selling 17,938 units in February 2026. This popular SUV from Hyundai Motor India continues its winning streak. Compared to the 16,317 units sold in February 2025, this is a solid 10% year-on-year increase in sales.

The second spot

Coming in at second place is the Mahindra Scorpio. The company sold 14,665 units last month. This lineup includes both the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic. The car's strong road presence continues to attract a lot of buyers. Last year in February, Mahindra sold 13,618 units, which means the Scorpio range saw an 8% growth in sales.

Maruti's car is in third place

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has grabbed the third spot on this list. It sold 13,021 units in February 2026. Even though it's a new player in the mid-size SUV segment, the car is doing really well. This could be because it's available in both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid petrol options.

Kia is in fourth place

Kia sold 10,308 units of the Seltos last month, putting it in fourth place. In February 2025, the car's sales were at 6,446 units. The launch of the new-generation model has given it a massive 60% boost.

This Toyota SUV is in fifth place

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder also had a great run in February 2026, selling 9,359 units and securing the fifth spot. Last year, Toyota sold only 4,314 units of this car, which marks an incredible 117% year-on-year growth.

