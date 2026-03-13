- Home
Ather Announces Major Discounts on Electric Scooters: Get Up to Rs 20,000 Off Before March 31
Ather Energy is offering up to ₹20,000 off on its Rizta and 450 Series electric scooters this March 2026. Customers can grab these limited-time discounts on e-scooters before March 31 and save big.
Ather Energy Scooter Offers
Rs. 5,000 Subsidy
The company is reminding everyone that the central government's PM E-Drive scheme subsidy of Rs. 5,000 will end on March 31, 2026. So, if you've been thinking of buying an electric scooter, now is the best time to do it before the deadline.
Rs. 10,000 Discount
Buy Before March 31
Rizta Scooter Price
After applying all these offers, the Rizta S model in Mumbai will cost you Rs. 1,04,758 (ex-showroom). The Ather 450S model is priced at Rs. 1,13,100 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Plus, buyers can still claim the Rs. 5,000 PM E-Drive scheme benefit if they purchase before March 31.
