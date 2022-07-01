Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Toyota introduces India's first hybrid mid-size SUV, Urban Cruiser Hyryder; know details

    First Published Jul 1, 2022, 2:24 PM IST

    It is the first in its class to feature a self-charging electric strong hybrid system mated to a 1.5-litre K-series engine with an integrated starter generator.
     

    Toyota unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, in India, on July 1, 2022. It is the first in its class to feature a self-charging electric strong hybrid system mated to a 1.5-litre K-series engine with an integrated starter generator. The engine's power output is rated at 100 hp and 135 Nm of peak torque, while the combined power output of the engine and the hybrid motor is rated at 113 hp.

    Also Read: Jeep Meridian seven-seater SUV's booking to commence on May 3

    The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also the first in the segment to offer all-wheel drive, and it is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Toyota's high-end products, the Camry and Vellfire, also offer hybrid technology.

    The hybrid powertrain in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will improve fuel efficiency by 40-50 per cent, making it the best-in-class. The official mileage figures are still unknown. It will also reduce carbon emissions by 27 per cent as a result. This advancement is consistent with Toyota's Global Vision, which calls for a 90 per cent reduction in new-vehicle CO2 emissions by 2050. Toyota addresses the issue of rising fuel prices in the mass market by bringing the self-charging hybrid unit from premium cars to an affordable B-SUV.

    Also Read: Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Baleno: 5 best cars in India under Rs 10 lakhs

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's front fascia will feature LED project headlamps, twin-LED DRLs, and a new trapezoidal lower grille paired with a unique crystal acrylic upper grille chrome garnish. The highlights of the rear fascia are LED tail lamps and a sporty rear skid plate. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in seven monotones and four dual-tone colours.

    The Hyryder SUV has several premium features. Ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 9-inch infotainment screen, and ventilated dual-tone seats will be included in the cabin. It will also come standard with 6-airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill-Hold Control, and Descent, and all-wheel disc brakes.

    Also Read: Check what Nitin Gadkari drove to Parliament today

    The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also come with a three-year/100,000-kilometer warranty that can be extended to five years/220,000 kilometres. Toyota will also provide three years of roadside assistance and an 8-year/160,000-kilometer warranty on its hybrid battery. Bookings for the same have also begun, and interested customers can do so for a nominal fee of Rs 25,000 online or at Toyota dealerships.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple pushing users to buy fuel directly from CarPlay Here s an update gcw

    Apple pushing users to buy fuel directly from CarPlay? Here's an update

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights - adt

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights

    Mahindra Scorpio N to launch today 5 things to know ahead of debut gcw

    Mahindra Scorpio-N to launch today: 5 things to know ahead of debut

    2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 India launch today Know what time is the launch expected price features and more gcw

    2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 India launch today; Know what time is the launch, expected specs and more

    Nitin Gadkari announces Bharat NCAP crash test for vehicles in boost towards road safety gcw

    Nitin Gadkari announces Bharat NCAP crash test for vehicles in a boost towards road safety

    Recent Stories

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts captivating 125 sand chariots on puri beach - adt

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts captivating 125 sand chariots on puri beach

    7 Pictures: Beyonce, mother of 3, goes semi-nude in metallic bikini RBA

    7 Pictures: Beyonce, mother of 3, goes semi-nude in metallic bikini

    Modi Putin phone call: India Russia Oil, trade and peace dominate agenda

    Modi-Putin phone call: Oil, trade and peace dominate agenda

    NBA Free-Agency 2022, national basketball association: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers-krn

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh RBA

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon