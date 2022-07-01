Toyota introduces India's first hybrid mid-size SUV, Urban Cruiser Hyryder; know details

It is the first in its class to feature a self-charging electric strong hybrid system mated to a 1.5-litre K-series engine with an integrated starter generator.



Toyota unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, in India, on July 1, 2022. It is the first in its class to feature a self-charging electric strong hybrid system mated to a 1.5-litre K-series engine with an integrated starter generator. The engine's power output is rated at 100 hp and 135 Nm of peak torque, while the combined power output of the engine and the hybrid motor is rated at 113 hp.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also the first in the segment to offer all-wheel drive, and it is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Toyota's high-end products, the Camry and Vellfire, also offer hybrid technology.

The hybrid powertrain in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will improve fuel efficiency by 40-50 per cent, making it the best-in-class. The official mileage figures are still unknown. It will also reduce carbon emissions by 27 per cent as a result. This advancement is consistent with Toyota's Global Vision, which calls for a 90 per cent reduction in new-vehicle CO2 emissions by 2050. Toyota addresses the issue of rising fuel prices in the mass market by bringing the self-charging hybrid unit from premium cars to an affordable B-SUV.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's front fascia will feature LED project headlamps, twin-LED DRLs, and a new trapezoidal lower grille paired with a unique crystal acrylic upper grille chrome garnish. The highlights of the rear fascia are LED tail lamps and a sporty rear skid plate. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in seven monotones and four dual-tone colours.

The Hyryder SUV has several premium features. Ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 9-inch infotainment screen, and ventilated dual-tone seats will be included in the cabin. It will also come standard with 6-airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill-Hold Control, and Descent, and all-wheel disc brakes.