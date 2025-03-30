user
Tata Motors to Mahindra: A look at Tesla's top contenders in India

Tesla is set to enter the Indian market, sparking excitement and potential competition. Domestic EV manufacturers like Tata Motors, Mahindra, and MG Motor are already established and pose a challenge to Tesla's dominance.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 5:48 PM IST

Social media platforms have been buzzing ever since the announcement of Tesla's debut into the Indian market was made public online. After years of rumours, speculations and reports, finally it is happening. The US-based EV giant is all set to enter the country soon with plans to open showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi. It is anticipated that the EV manufacturer's arrival will overtake both domestic and foreign producers. However, since these companies have been dominating the market for decades, it is anticipated that the few EV manufacturers in the nation would provide the corporation with fierce competition. 

Tata Motors

For many years, domestic automaker Tata Motor has dominated the ICE and electric vehicle markets. With some of its innovative products, like Nexon, Tigor, Punch, and the recently released Curvv, the business has effectively controlled the electric category. In order to keep ahead of the competition, the business plans to introduce a futuristic model in the Avinya market. The business only sells domestically made car batteries, which keeps them competitive and allows them to keep the models' prices within reasonable bounds. According to reports, Tata Motors is to invest $1.55 billion in a battery gigafactory in the nation, which is anticipated to begin production the following year.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra started to grow its EV portfolio after realising the strong demand in the electric market and receiving encouragement from the government. Not only is the company's most recent offering (the XEV 9e and BE 6) receiving very positive feedback, but it has also revealed intentions to launch further battery-powered versions in the upcoming years. According to reports, the company plans to launch a few additional goods in the future years. This might make it extremely difficult for Tesla to dominate the nation's EV market.

MG Motor

MG was able to stabilise its EV operations in the nation with the introduction of the ZS EV and the feature-rich Comet. Due in large part to the low pricing range, the company has been seeing strong sales results for these goods. The business intends to lower the model pricing by further localising manufacturing. In the future, the plan will undoubtedly be a difficult battle for Tesla.

Hyundai

The South Korean business has been working hard lately to get into the general market. In an effort to draw in new clients, the corporation is currently launching domestically produced EVs in the nation at a reasonable pricing point.

