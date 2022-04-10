Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Baleno: 5 best cars in India under Rs 10 lakhs

India is one of the most important markets for low-cost vehicles. Year after year, the Indian auto sector sees the highest sales of automobiles priced between Rs.5 lakh and Rs.10 lakh. As a result, automobile manufacturers in India strive to produce vehicles that are affordable while yet providing a quality experience to Indian car purchasers.

Tata Punch is an automobile in the Indian market classified as a Micro SUV. These vehicles are intended to provide the feel of an SUV while being more economical in terms of money. Punch is priced at Rs 8.44 lakh (on-road) in India and is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed automatic transmission. Also Read | Tata Punch SUV unveiled today, know all about 4 variants, features and more

The Renault Kiger is one of the market's most affordable small SUVs. Kiger's base, engine, and many features are similar with Nissan Magnite. The Renault Kiger is powered by a 1.0-litre normally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The normally aspirated engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT transmission, while the turbocharged engine is mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT transmission. The most affordable Kiger Automatic (AMT) costs Rs 8.47 lakhs (on-road).

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno recently had a facelift and is already winning hearts. Since the unveiling of the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno a month ago, the car has received about 50,000 bookings. The automobile is powered by a 1.2-litre Dualjet naturally aspirated engine that produces roughly 88 horsepower and a peak torque of 113 Nm. The base model is priced at Rs.6.35 lakh, while the top-end variant is priced at Rs.9.49 lakh. Also Read | Round-up 2021: From Tigor EV to BMW iX; take a look at major electric vehicles launched this year

Tata Nexon is a tiny SUV produced by the Indian carmaker that is also reasonably priced. The Nexon AMT is priced starting at Rs 10.70 lakh (on-road). It's no wonder that it's also one of India's best-selling SUVs. To sweeten the bargain, you have the option of having both a petrol and a diesel type. It is available with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine or a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine, as well as a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT transmission.