Check what Nitin Gadkari drove to Parliament today

Nitin Gadakri stated on his way to Parliament, "India will soon become a country that exports green hydrogen. In keeping with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's goal of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government has committed to focusing on green and clean energy through the 'National Hydrogen Mission.'"

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, arrived at Parliament House in a Toyota Mirai, a Hydrogen-based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). Gadkari emphasised the need of raising knowledge about hydrogen, FCEV technology, and its benefits in order to assist India's hydrogen-based society in the face of rising fuel prices.

This initiative by Nitin Gadkari to promote hydrogen as an alternative source of powering cars, in addition to electric energy for EVs and CNG, is regarded as timely at a time when fuel prices in some places, including as Delhi and Mumbai, have surpassed the Rs 100 mark and are on the increase.

Toyota just recently introduced India's first all-hydrogen electric vehicle, the Mirai. The vehicle was released as part of a pilot initiative between the brand and the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Mirai is one of the world's few FCEVs that operates entirely on hydrogen-generated power.

The car's second generation will be constructed at Toyota's facility in Karnataka. The vehicle was first made available in the United States last year. It has a range of 646km on a single tank and refuelling takes around 5 minutes. The pilot initiative is part of the government's effort to promote greener and cleaner fuel alternatives for the country's automobile fleet. The Mirai has a high-pressure hydrogen fuel tank and an electric motor. The powertrain essentially splits the hydrogen into water and oxygen in order to create electricity. A hydrogen fuel cell powerplant, unlike standard ICEs, emits water from the exhaust.

