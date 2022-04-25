Jeep Meridian seven-seater SUV's booking to commence on May 3

The India-spec SUV, on the other hand, receives some distinctive features, such as new all-LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, new alloy wheels, and updated bumpers. This seven-seater SUV has measurements of 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width, and 1,698 mm in height. It had a 2,782 mm wheelbase.

Meridian, Jeep's all-new seven-seater SUV for the Indian market, was recently unveiled. The new Jeep Meridian is simply a three-row version of the Compass, but with a few extras. The firm has now officially announced that pre-orders for the Jeep Meridian will begin on May 3, 2022, with the vehicle going on sale in June of this year.

The new Jeep Meridian is known as the Commander in the rest of the world. The India-spec SUV, on the other hand, receives some distinctive features, such as new all-LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, new alloy wheels, and updated bumpers. This seven-seater SUV has measurements of 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width, and 1,698 mm in height. It had a 2,782 mm wheelbase.

The Jeep Meridian will be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that powers the Compass. Meridian, on the other hand, is likely to be adjusted differently. With FWD and AWD drivetrains, transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Meridian will have a peak speed of 198 kmph and a 0-100 kmph time of 10.8 seconds, according to Jeep.

The Jeep Meridian will be just as feature-rich as the Compass. It will also come with more than 60 safety features, including six airbags as standard across all models. This seven-seater SUV will be launched in India in June of this year, and deliveries will begin in the same month. When it is released, the new Jeep Meridian will compete with vehicles such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and others.

