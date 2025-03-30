Manish Malhotra on turning producer: 'The idea came 10 years ago, but COVID shaped my vision'

Read Full Article

Renowned designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra, who has been a part of the Indian film and fashion industry for 35 years, recently opened up about his journey into film production and the evolution of his production house, Stage 5 Productions.

Speaking at Lakmé Fashion Week, Malhotra revealed that the idea of venturing into production first came to him a decade ago, but the opportunity truly materialized with Mughal-e-Azam: The Play.

"When I was offered Mughal-e-Azam: The Play, I was so excited because it's one of my favorite films. I offered to co-produce it without even knowing where the money would come from. But that’s just me—I jump into the well and learn to swim," he told ANI.

The Journey of Stage 5 Productions

Although Malhotra officially launched Stage 5 Productions in September 2023, the groundwork for it started nearly four years ago. He spent the initial years assembling a team and curating compelling scripts that aligned with his vision.

"During the three or four months we were all at home during COVID, I reflected on what kind of producer I wanted to be. I didn’t want to just make larger-than-life, glamorous films—that’s already being done. I wanted to support interesting filmmakers with unique stories," he said.

Film Projects Under Stage 5 Productions

Since its launch, Stage 5 Productions has already backed multiple projects, including ‘Bun Tikki,’ ‘Train from Chhapraula,’ and ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’. Malhotra’s goal is to foster new storytelling voices in the industry while bringing fresh perspectives to Indian cinema.

Latest Videos