user
user icon

Manish Malhotra on turning producer: 'The idea came 10 years ago, but COVID shaped my vision'

Manish Malhotra, after 35 years in the industry, launched Stage 5 Productions to support unique storytellers. His production house has already backed films like Bun Tikki and Train from Chhapraula, marking his new creative journey.
 

Manish Malhotra on turning producer: 'The idea came 10 years ago, but COVID shaped my vision' ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 8:57 PM IST

Renowned designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra, who has been a part of the Indian film and fashion industry for 35 years, recently opened up about his journey into film production and the evolution of his production house, Stage 5 Productions.

Speaking at Lakmé Fashion Week, Malhotra revealed that the idea of venturing into production first came to him a decade ago, but the opportunity truly materialized with Mughal-e-Azam: The Play.

"When I was offered Mughal-e-Azam: The Play, I was so excited because it's one of my favorite films. I offered to co-produce it without even knowing where the money would come from. But that’s just me—I jump into the well and learn to swim," he told ANI.

The Journey of Stage 5 Productions

Although Malhotra officially launched Stage 5 Productions in September 2023, the groundwork for it started nearly four years ago. He spent the initial years assembling a team and curating compelling scripts that aligned with his vision.

"During the three or four months we were all at home during COVID, I reflected on what kind of producer I wanted to be. I didn’t want to just make larger-than-life, glamorous films—that’s already being done. I wanted to support interesting filmmakers with unique stories," he said.

Film Projects Under Stage 5 Productions

Since its launch, Stage 5 Productions has already backed multiple projects, including ‘Bun Tikki,’ ‘Train from Chhapraula,’ and ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’. Malhotra’s goal is to foster new storytelling voices in the industry while bringing fresh perspectives to Indian cinema.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lakme Fashion Week Day 5: Kalki Koechlin walks the ramp in stunning white outfit ddr

Kalki Koechlin dazzles at Lakme Fashion Week, shares parenting woes and fashion hacks

Raza Murad recalls childhood encounter with Raj Kapoor, later played a villain in his film drr

Raza Murad recalls childhood encounter with Raj Kapoor, later played a villain in his film

Kerala CM slams Sangh Parivar's 'hate campaign' against L2 Empuraan as Mohanlal, makers agree to cuts ddr

'Deeply disturbing': Kerala CM slams Sangh Parivar's 'hate campaign' against L2 Empuraan

Indian classical maestros captivate audience in Shanghai's largest-ever cultural recital (WATCH) ddr

Indian classical maestros captivate audience in Shanghai's largest-ever cultural recital (WATCH)

Sulli's family accuses Kim Soo Hyun after the Kim Sae Ron minor dating scandal MEG

Sulli's family accuses Kim Soo Hyun after the Kim Sae Ron minor dating scandal

Recent Stories

Understanding the Tonga trench: Why shallow earthquakes are more dangerous ddr

Understanding the Tonga trench: Why shallow earthquakes are more dangerous

Lakme Fashion Week Day 5: Kalki Koechlin walks the ramp in stunning white outfit ddr

Kalki Koechlin dazzles at Lakme Fashion Week, shares parenting woes and fashion hacks

Raza Murad recalls childhood encounter with Raj Kapoor, later played a villain in his film drr

Raza Murad recalls childhood encounter with Raj Kapoor, later played a villain in his film

BSE shareholders to get free shares as board approves 2:1 bonus share issue

BSE announces 2:1 bonus share issue, its second since listing in 2017

Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS in Greece ddr

Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS in Greece

Recent Videos

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

Video Icon
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Video Icon
GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

Video Icon