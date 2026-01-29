5 Best Cruiser Motorcycles in India: Alternatives to Royal Enfield Classic 650
Looking for alternatives to the Royal Enfield Classic 650? These five middleweight cruiser motorcycles in India offer strong engines, highway comfort, and great value, including Vulcan S, Super Meteor 650, X440, Eliminator, and Bear 650.
Best Cruiser Bikes
If you're considering a middle-weight cruiser for long highway trips but want something different from the RE Classic 650, here are five great options for you.
All these bikes offer cruiser styling, a comfortable ride, and powerful engines.
Kawasaki Vulcan S
The Vulcan S is powered by a 649cc twin-cylinder engine producing 59.39 hp, more than the Classic 650. It has a neo-retro design and costs ₹8.13 lakh ex-showroom.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
If you want a cruiser with a powerful engine like the Classic 650, the Super Meteor 650 is a good option. It has the same 649cc engine and produces 46.3 hp. Ex-showroom price starts at ₹4.02 lakh.
Harley Davidson X440
If a single-cylinder engine is fine with you, the X440's 440cc engine with 27 hp is perfect for relaxed highway cruising. Plus, its ₹2.34 lakh ex-showroom price makes it affordable.
Kawasaki Eliminator
The Eliminator is a great cruiser option, offering a twin-cylinder 451cc engine and Kawasaki's signature style. The cruiser is priced at ₹6.16 lakh ex-showroom.
Royal Enfield Bear 650
If you enjoy the comfort of long-distance off-roading, the Bear 650 could be a great option for you. The ex-showroom price starts at ₹3.75 lakh.
Get all the latest Automobile News, including updates on Electric Vehicles, new car and bike launches, reviews, and auto industry trends. Stay informed about mileage comparisons, performance insights, and expert opinions to guide your next vehicle choice. Download the Asianet News Official App for all the latest updates from the world of automobiles.