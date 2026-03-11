Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Coming Soon with Major Tech Upgrades
Mahindra is set to launch updated Scorpio N, which will feature significant tech upgrades like infotainment screen and fully digital instrument cluster. While it will receive minor exterior tweaks, it will retain its tough ladder-frame chassis.
Mahindra is all set to launch the updated Scorpio N. This facelifted SUV will pack in new tech and features, while still being the tough ladder-frame SUV we know. This new version will come with better features and some small mechanical tweaks. A bigger infotainment screen and a new instrument cluster are also on the cards for the Scorpio N facelift.
Compared to the inside, the exterior changes will be minor. The new model might get updated lights, a refreshed grille, and small changes to the bumpers. But don't worry, the Scorpio N's tough ladder-frame build and its signature design will remain the same.
The updated Scorpio N will likely keep its current petrol and diesel engine options. These engines will continue to offer both manual and automatic transmissions, with four-wheel drive available in some variants. Mahindra hasn't announced an official launch date yet, but it should hit Indian roads after testing is complete.
