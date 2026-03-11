Compared to the inside, the exterior changes will be minor. The new model might get updated lights, a refreshed grille, and small changes to the bumpers. But don't worry, the Scorpio N's tough ladder-frame build and its signature design will remain the same.

The updated Scorpio N will likely keep its current petrol and diesel engine options. These engines will continue to offer both manual and automatic transmissions, with four-wheel drive available in some variants. Mahindra hasn't announced an official launch date yet, but it should hit Indian roads after testing is complete.