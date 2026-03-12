MG Motor, the Chinese-owned brand, has just launched its new 7-seater SUV, the S9. It's a plug-in hybrid aimed at big families and can run for about 100 km on just electricity. But here's the catch: plug-in hybrids aren't really a thing in India, so its success here is a big question mark.

MG Motor, the British brand now owned by a Chinese company, has just launched its new 7-seater SUV, the S9. This car is a plug-in hybrid, meaning it mixes both electric and petrol power, and it's built for large families. While it's been launched for the global market, the big question on everyone's mind is: will a car like this actually sell in India? Let's get into the details.

What Do We Know About MG S9?

The new S9 plug-in hybrid SUV comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 24.7kWh battery pack. The company claims this hybrid can go for about 100 km on electric power alone. This means you could do your daily city commute without using a single drop of petrol. It's a great option for people who want the EV feel for short trips but without the stress of range anxiety on long journeys, thanks to the petrol engine backup.

So, what exactly is a plug-in hybrid? A Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) is a car you can charge like an electric vehicle but also fill up with petrol. The main advantage is that you can drive on pure electric mode for short city trips and then switch to the petrol engine for highway drives. Think of it as a bridge between regular petrol cars and fully electric ones.

Right now, plug-in hybrid cars aren't very popular in India. Buyers here usually go for one of two options: either a fully electric car or a strong hybrid. In the big 7-seater SUV space, diesel engines are still king. Cars like the Toyota Fortuner completely dominate this segment because Indian customers still value power, road presence, and range above all else.

If the MG S9 PHEV does come to India, it could be a good choice for large families who want a big SUV but are also curious about new electric tech. It would also appeal to those looking to cut down on their daily fuel bills. But there's a major hurdle. The car's success will depend on many things, like its price, whether it's made locally, and the government's changing policies on EVs and hybrids.