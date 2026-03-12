1 5 Image Credit : Google

Skoda Cars Discount

March is here, and car companies are in a race to clear out old stock. Skoda Auto India has joined the party, offering solid deals on its sedans and SUVs. You can save a lot of cash through discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate schemes, and loyalty benefits. The best deals are usually on the previous year's models, as dealers want to make space for new inventory before the financial year ends. Let's check out what's on offer.