Planning to Buy a Car? Skoda’s March Deals Might Be Hard to Ignore
Skoda Auto India is offering attractive discounts on its sedans and SUVs this March as dealers look to clear out older inventory. Buyers can take advantage of benefits such as cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate schemes.
Image Credit : Google
Skoda Cars Discount
March is here, and car companies are in a race to clear out old stock. Skoda Auto India has joined the party, offering solid deals on its sedans and SUVs. You can save a lot of cash through discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate schemes, and loyalty benefits. The best deals are usually on the previous year's models, as dealers want to make space for new inventory before the financial year ends. Let's check out what's on offer.
Image Credit : Autocar
Skoda Kushaq
The Skoda Kushaq, which goes up against the Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen Taigun, is getting a discount of up to ₹1.40 lakh on its 2026 variants. This includes cash benefits, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. If you're okay with older 2025 or 2024 stock, you can get even bigger deals of up to ₹3 lakh on variants like the Monte Carlo, Prestige, and Sportline.
Image Credit : Google
Offers on Skoda Slavia
Skoda's Slavia sedan, a rival to the Hyundai Verna and Honda City, also has some sweet deals. For the 2026 models, you can get offers between ₹60,000 and ₹65,000, depending on the variant. But the real steal is on the older stock, where discounts can go all the way up to ₹3 lakh!
Image Credit : Skoda website
Offer on Skoda Kodiaq
The biggest savings are on the premium Skoda Kodiaq. The company is offering a massive discount of up to ₹5 lakh on the Sportline variant. The L&K Selection variant gets a cool ₹2.5 lakh off, while you can save around ₹1.50 lakh on the entry-level Launch variant.
Image Credit : Skoda website
Skoda Kylaq also gets benefits
Skoda's sub-4 metre SUV, the Kylaq, which will compete with the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, also has some early offers. The mid-spec Signature and Signature+ variants are getting discounts of up to ₹75,000. The automatic version gets a slightly lower discount. Just remember, all these offers are just a guide. The final discount will depend on your city, the dealer, stock availability, and even the car's colour and variant.
