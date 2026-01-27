Hero Splendor Plus: Get India’s Cheapest Bike with ₹5,000 Down Payment
Hero Splendor Plus is India’s most affordable and reliable commuter bike, offering 70–75 kmpl mileage. With a ₹5,000 down payment and low EMIs, it’s an ideal budget-friendly choice for daily travel and families.
Hero Splendor Plus Price
In Delhi, the Hero Splendor Plus starts at ₹74,152 for the drum brake variant. With insurance, RTO, and other fees, the on-road price is about ₹83,000.
Down Payment for Hero Splendor
You can get the Hero Splendor Plus with a ₹5000 down payment. The rest can be financed. With a good credit score, you can get a 5-year loan at 9% interest.
What will the EMI be after purchase?
For a 5-year loan at 9%, the EMI is ₹2,014. For a 3-year term, it's ₹2,940. The final EMI depends on your credit score and the bank's terms and conditions.
Hero Splendor Plus Mileage
The Hero Splendor Plus leads its segment in mileage, offering 70-75 km per liter. It's a top choice for daily commuters and a great budget-friendly bike for families.
Hero Splendor Plus Engine Capacity
It has a 97.22cc air-cooled engine making 8.02 bhp and 8.05 Nm torque, with a gearbox. It's smooth in city traffic and has i3S tech and a strong build.
