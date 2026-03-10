6 7 Image Credit : our own

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec

The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec is one of the most affordable scooters aimed at women riders, with its ex-showroom price starting at ₹69,766. It gives a mileage of around 50 km/l and focuses more on ease of use than performance. Its design makes parking in tight spots a breeze. If you're looking for a simple city scooter for daily errands, the Pleasure Plus is a great option.