Top 5 Mileage Scooters for Women That Are Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient
Looking for fuel-efficient scooters for women? Check out the top 5 lightweight models—Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec, and TVS Jupiter 125—for daily rides.
High-mileage scooters are now a priority
Here are five scooters to check out
Let's check out five scooters that offer great mileage and are super easy to handle for daily use. The list includes the Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec, and the TVS Jupiter 125.
Honda Activa 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Suzuki Access 125
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec
TVS Jupiter 125
The TVS Jupiter 125 has an ex-showroom price starting from ₹77,000 and offers a mileage of about 50 km/l. Its main highlights are practical features like a large under-seat storage space and comfortable seating. This makes the scooter perfect for women who need to carry bags, groceries, or office essentials.
