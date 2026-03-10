Ola Electric Offers Up To ₹10,000 Off S1 Series Scooters In ChampionMahotsav Sale
Ola Electric has launched a limited three-day ‘ChampionMahotsav’ offer to celebrate India’s T20 World Cup win, giving buyers benefits of up to ₹10,000 on its electric scooters and bikes across India.
Ola Electric Offers
Benefits worth ₹10,000
This is a short-term offer, so you'll have to be quick! The company confirmed the deal is on for just three days across the country. During this time, you can get benefits worth ₹10,000 on any Ola Electric scooter or motorcycle you buy. It's all to mark India's T20 World Cup win.
Ola Scooter Offer
Ola S1 Scooter
Ola Bike Offer
The offer isn't just for scooters. The S1 X+ and S1 X models also come with different battery choices. Plus, Ola's electric motorcycle range, featuring the Roadster X and Roadster X+, is also part of the deal. The 'ChampionMahotsav' offer gives you benefits of up to ₹10,000 on all these models.
