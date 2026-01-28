Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price in India, Variants and Sales Performance
Low price, a royal look, and a reliable engine have made this bike a favorite choice for Indian riders. Find out about its price and color options.
Cheapest Royal Enfield bike
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 breaks the brand's high-price image. As the cheapest 350cc RE, it's a massive hit with young riders and city commuters alike.
Hunter 350 sales
Its popularity shows in sales. 20,654 units were sold in Dec 2025, up from 13,744 in Dec 2024. This 50.28% growth proves the success of Royal Enfield's strategy.
Royal Enfield December sales
Thanks to its stellar sales, the Hunter 350 ranked 10th among India's top-selling bikes in Dec 2025, joining popular models like the Hero Splendor and Honda Shine.
Royal Enfield bike price
The Hunter 350's main advantage is its price. The base model starts at just ₹1,37,640 (ex-showroom, Chennai), with the top model at ₹1,66,883, posing a real threat to rivals.
Best selling bikes in India
Stylish color options like Factory Black and Rebel Blue add to its appeal. A low price, royal look, reliable engine, and great sales make the Hunter 350 a market favorite.
Get all the latest Automobile News, including updates on Electric Vehicles, new car and bike launches, reviews, and auto industry trends. Stay informed about mileage comparisons, performance insights, and expert opinions to guide your next vehicle choice. Download the Asianet News Official App for all the latest updates from the world of automobiles.