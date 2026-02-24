India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Cars 2026: Top 10 Affordable Models for Families
Looking for India’s cheapest 7-seater cars? Check out the top 10 models, including Renault Triber and Mahindra Scorpio, with details on prices, features, and family-friendly options for budget-conscious buyers.
Image Credit : Getty
7-seaters are a huge hit
7-seaters are a huge hit in India, especially for big, comfort-loving families. Brands like Nissan, Renault, Mahindra, and Maruti all have great options across different price points. Here’s our list of the top 10 most budget-friendly 7-seater cars you can buy right now.
Image Credit : Google
Mahindra Scorpio Classic – ₹12.98 lakh – ₹16.70 lakh
This beast runs on a 132hp 2.2L diesel engine. People love the Scorpio for its powerful design and legacy. It gives you a high seating position and great headroom. The second-row bench comfortably fits three people, but the third row has jump seats with limited space.
Image Credit : Google
Citroen Aircross X – ₹11.57 lakh – ₹13.94 lakh
The Aircross X comes with a 110hp 1.2L turbo petrol engine. You get cool features like ventilated front seats in the Mixy variant and good headroom in the middle row. The third row is best suited for kids.
Image Credit : Google
Kia Carens Clavis – ₹10.99 lakh – ₹12.77 lakh
Kia offers three engine options: a 115hp 1.5L petrol, a 160hp turbo, and a 116hp diesel. It's loaded with features like ventilated front seats, middle-row air conditioning, USB ports, and an electric tumble system for easy third-row access.
Image Credit : Google
Kia Carens – ₹10.99 lakh – ₹12.77 lakh
This model has a 115hp 1.5L petrol and a 116hp diesel option. The Carens boasts a premium interior with comfy seats in all rows. Getting into the third row is a breeze with its electric-assisted entry.
Image Credit : Toyota
Toyota Rumion – ₹10.51 lakh – ₹13.86 lakh
The Rumion gives you two engine choices: a 103hp 1.5L petrol and an 88hp CNG. It's basically a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Ertiga, featuring wide-opening doors and a very practical cabin.
Image Credit : Google
Mahindra Bolero Neo – ₹8.69 lakh – ₹10.94 lakh
Powered by a 100hp 1.5L diesel engine, the Bolero Neo has a great middle row. The last row features side-facing jump seats, but do note they don't come with seat belts.
Image Credit : Google
Mahindra Bolero – ₹7.99 lakh – ₹9.69 lakh
This one runs on a 76hp 1.5L diesel engine. It's a very useful SUV/MPV that comes with basic features. The fit and finish are quite average, but it gets the job done.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Renault Triber – ₹5.76 lakh – ₹8.60 lakh
The Triber is available with a 72hp 1L petrol engine and also a CNG option. It offers super flexible seating across three rows. The middle row can slide and fold, and you can even remove the last row completely for more boot space.
Image Credit : Google
Maruti Ertiga – ₹8.80 lakh – ₹12.94 lakh
You can get the Ertiga with either a 103hp 1.5L petrol or an 88hp CNG engine. It has large and comfortable front seats, wide windows for the middle row, and even comes with Type-C charging ports.
Image Credit : Google
Nissan Gravite – ₹5.65 lakh – ₹8.94 lakh
This car comes with a 72hp 1L petrol engine and a CNG option. It holds the title for India's cheapest 7-seater model and shares a lot of similarities with the Renault Triber. It also offers a captain seating plan and some limited edition features.
