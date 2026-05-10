5 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Don't park near transformers or power lines

Parking your car under electrical transformers or power lines is also a risky business. During summer, electricity consumption is high, which increases the load on transformers. This can lead to sparking or technical faults. Sometimes, power lines can even snap and fall. If that happens, your car could be severely damaged. So, it's safer to park far away from these areas. A little caution can prevent a big loss. Where you park your car in summer is a very important decision. A small mistake can cause your car to get damaged quickly. By parking in the right place, you not only keep your vehicle in good condition but also reduce repair costs. So, make it a habit to park in shaded, well-ventilated, and safe spots.