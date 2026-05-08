3 4 Image Credit : our own

Powerful motor and fast charging

The new Tiago EV will be quicker than before. It might get a new motor from the Tata Punch EV, which produces 88 bhp power and 140 Nm of torque. This means pickup will be fantastic in both city traffic and on highways. The car will now also support DC fast charging up to 50 kW, which will drastically cut down charging time on long trips. The car also gets a full makeover, inside and out. It will look more modern with a new grille, slim headlights, and a new bumper. The cabin is also fully updated with a large touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, a sunroof, and a wireless charger. For safety, six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system will now be standard.