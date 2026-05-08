Tata Tiago EV: Budget EV Gets a Major Upgrade! Go Farther, Charge Faster
Tata Motors is all set to give its most affordable electric car a massive update. Thanks to new battery options, the car's range is expected to shoot up to around 366 km.
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Image Credit : our own
Tata Tiago EV 2026 Facelift
Tata Motors' affordable electric hatchback, the Tiago EV, is getting a fresh new look. Spy shots from recent tests show that Tata is planning major mechanical changes for the 2026 model. Word is that the new Tiago EV will launch by the end of May 2026. Let's dive into what's new with its features and driving range.
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Image Credit : TATA MOTORS
Key changes in the battery pack
The biggest surprise this time is the car's range. Tata Motors is ditching the old 19 kWh battery pack. Now, even the base model will come with a 24 kWh battery, while the top-end models will get a larger 30 kWh battery pack. This upgrade means the car can go up to 366 kilometres on a single charge. The best part? They are using new-tech cells, so the car's weight won't increase much despite the better range.
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Image Credit : our own
Powerful motor and fast charging
The new Tiago EV will be quicker than before. It might get a new motor from the Tata Punch EV, which produces 88 bhp power and 140 Nm of torque. This means pickup will be fantastic in both city traffic and on highways. The car will now also support DC fast charging up to 50 kW, which will drastically cut down charging time on long trips. The car also gets a full makeover, inside and out. It will look more modern with a new grille, slim headlights, and a new bumper. The cabin is also fully updated with a large touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, a sunroof, and a wireless charger. For safety, six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system will now be standard.
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Image Credit : our own
When is the launch?
Tata Motors is expected to launch this car in the last week of May 2026. These same new features and battery updates will also be available in Tata's electric sedan, the Tigor EV. If you've been looking for an affordable electric car without any range anxiety, the new Tiago EV could be the perfect choice for you.
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