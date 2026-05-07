7 7 Image Credit : Asianet News

6. Be Careful with Paperwork

The most important thing is the car's documents. Check if the owner's name and chassis number on the RC book match the number on the car. Make sure the insurance is active. If there's a No Claim Bonus, it means the car has not been in any accidents or had any claims in the past. Finally, use the NOC (No Objection Certificate) to check if there are any pending traffic cases or loan dues on the car.