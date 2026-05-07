Used Cars: Buying Pre-Owned Car? Don't Get Scammed! Check These 6 Things First
Planning to buy a second-hand car? To make sure you don't get cheated, you must check these 6 important things. Here are all the details you need to look for when buying a used car.
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Planning to buy a second-hand car? Check these things
Buying a pre-owned car is a smart choice today, especially if you're on a tight budget or just learning to drive. But don't just fall for the shiny paint job. You could end up with huge repair bills later. To make sure your deal is a success, you must check these 6 important things before you buy.
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1. Engine Condition
The engine is the heart of any car. A healthy engine means a long-lasting car. First, open the bonnet and look for any oil leaks. Check the engine oil's colour and level. When you start the car, listen carefully for any strange noises from the engine. Most importantly, check the smoke from the silencer. If the smoke is blue or black, it means there's a major problem with the engine. It's best to stay away from such a car.
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2. Body and Dents are Key
Always inspect the car in broad daylight. Check if the body paint is uniform everywhere. If you spot a patch of paint that looks different, you should understand that it was dented or repaired after an accident. Also, open and close the doors, bonnet, and boot repeatedly. Check if they fit properly. If the gaps are too wide, you can guess the car was in an accident.
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3. Check Tyres and Suspension
Look at the condition of the tyres carefully. Check how worn out they are. If the tyres are worn out more on one side, it means the car has a wheel alignment problem. This will increase your future expenses. While driving, listen for any noises from the suspension when you go over potholes. You should only consider buying the car if the ride feels smooth.
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4. Interior and Electronics: Is Everything Okay Inside?
Sit inside the car and check if the AC, music system, power windows, and lights are working properly. Look at the condition of the seats and the dashboard. Many people only check the odometer. But now, technology exists to change the odometer reading. That's why it's very important to compare the odometer reading with the car's service records. The service history will clearly show you how many kilometres the car has actually run.
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5. Take a Test Drive
Never buy any car without a test drive. You should drive the car for at least 5 to 10 kilometres. Apply the brakes to check them, and notice if there's any trouble while changing gears. It's important to see if you feel comfortable while driving. If the steering vibrates or the car pulls to one side, it means there are mechanical faults.
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6. Be Careful with Paperwork
The most important thing is the car's documents. Check if the owner's name and chassis number on the RC book match the number on the car. Make sure the insurance is active. If there's a No Claim Bonus, it means the car has not been in any accidents or had any claims in the past. Finally, use the NOC (No Objection Certificate) to check if there are any pending traffic cases or loan dues on the car.
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