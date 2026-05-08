Jeep India is offering discounts of up to ₹1.50 lakh on the Compass SUV this May. With premium features, strong safety ratings, a powerful diesel engine, and ADAS technology, it could be a great time to buy.

If you are planning to buy a new SUV in the next few days, then we have some great news for you. The iconic American brand, Jeep India, is offering bumper discounts on its models this May. As part of this, the company's popular SUV, the Compass, is available for a much lower price. Customers can save up to a solid ₹1.50 lakh on a new Jeep Compass. This offer includes a cash discount and other benefits too. For more details on the discount, you should contact your nearest dealership. Now, let's take a closer look at the SUV's features, powertrain, and price.

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Features

The Jeep Compass has a really strong and modern look. It gets Jeep's signature 7-slot grille, sleek LED headlights, and sporty alloy wheels, which give it a great road presence. Inside, the cabin is all about luxury. It comes with a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and premium leather finishes. This car is a perfect mix of style and comfort, great for both city drives and off-roading adventures.

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Powerful Powertrain

When it comes to safety and power, Jeep has built this SUV like a tank. It's packed with over 60 safety features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera. The higher variants even come with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). For performance, it has a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that produces 170 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Price

In the Indian market, its ex-showroom price starts from around ₹17.99 lakh and goes up to ₹30.70 lakh. The on-road price will, of course, vary depending on the city. While the Jeep Compass might seem a bit expensive compared to other cars in its class, its build quality and driving experience make it great value for money. It's also worth noting that this SUV has a full 5-star crash test rating for family safety.

Please note, the discount details mentioned above are based on information from various platforms. The final offer can vary depending on the state, city, dealership, available stock, colour, and variant. This means the discount in your city or at your dealership could be higher or lower. So, before you decide to buy the car, please contact your nearest local dealer for the exact discount figures and other information.

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